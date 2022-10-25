Liz Truss wishes Rishi Sunak ‘every success’ as Brits slam ‘truly bizarre’ exit speech

Liz Truss stepped aside for Rishi Sunak today, making her last speech as Prime Minister outside Downing Street (October 625).

Truss’ final speech took place earlier this morning, bringing an end to her brief-yet-chaotic time in charge of the country.

As expected, Brits had a lot to say about the 47-year-old’s exit from Downing Street, as well as her last speech as PM.

Liz Truss made her final speech as PM earlier (Credit: STV News/YouTube)

Liz Truss hands over to Rishi Sunak

Last week saw Truss resign from her role as PM, just 44 days after being appointed.

This made her the shortest reigning Prime Minister in history.

After a week-long Tory leadership contest, it was announced yesterday that Rishi Sunak had emerged victorious.

The 42-year-old will now become the Prime Minister, meaning it was time for Truss to vacate 10 Downing Street.

This morning, the Oxford-born politician made her final speech as Prime Minister before heading to Buckingham Palace to formally offer her resignation.

In her speech, she said: “It has been a huge honour to be Prime Minister of this great country.

“In particular, to lead the nation in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty, the Queen after 70 years of service.

“And welcoming the accession of His Majesty, King Charles III.”

Truss spoke of her pride of being the PM (Credit: STV News/YouTube)

Liz Truss makes one last speech before resigning

The now-former Prime Minister then continued, saying that during her time in charge, the government helped “millions of households with their energy bills”.

She then went on to say that we need to be “bold” and “confront the challenges we face”.

Truss also said that “Brexit freedoms” should allow taxes to be lower. She said: “We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country.”

She then wished Rishi Sunak “every success for the good of our country” in his role as the new Prime Minister.

“We continue to battle through a storm but I believe in Britain, I believe in the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead.”

Rishi Sunak will be the new Prime Minister (Credit: BBC News/YouTube)

Brits react to Truss’ final words as PM

Upon hearing Truss’ final speech as PM, Brits flooded social media to air their thoughts.

“Not even worthy of a speech at the end, seriously what’s the point, I’ve still got ketchup in the fridge I opened before she took over,” one Brit ranted.

“She’s got to be embarrassed with the way it’s turned out. What a [bleep] show from start to finish. Some people just aren’t cut out for it and it’s been proven in this case,” another said.

“Tanked the economy. Shortest serving PM for a very good reason. Why do you need to make a speech… just walk,” a third tweeted.

“A truly bizarre speech from someone totally detached from reality and who still believes she did absolutely nothing wrong, good riddance Liz Truss,” another said.

Brits had a bit to say about Rishi Sunak becoming the new PM too.

“On the one hand, great to see that Britain finally has its first ethnic minority as PM. On the other, it would have been nice if the electorate was the one to make that choice,” one Brit said.

“Here’s your new PM but don’t worry if you don’t like him, another will be along in a few weeks,” another joked.

