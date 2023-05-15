Lisa Snowdon on This Morning
News

Lisa Snowdon reveals she suffered heartbreaking miscarriage live on air after abuse from ex partner

Lisa's confessions come in her new book

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Lisa Snowdon has revealed that once she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage live on air after being abused by an ex-partner.

The This Morning star made the devastating confessions in her new book.

Lisa Snowdon
Lisa has made some devastating confessions (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Lisa Snowdon details devastating abuse

This Morning star Lisa has revealed that she once suffered a miscarriage while live on air. Lisa miscarried due to abuse she was suffering from her partner at the time.

Lisa made the confession in her new book – Just Getting Started: Lessons in Life, Love and Menopause – which is set to be released next week.

In the book, Lisa speaks about the abuse she suffered at the hands of an ex-partner. The now 51-year-old has revealed that one partner broke her arm – an injury which still causes her pain now.

Lisa eventually managed to leave her abusive partner. However, she then suffered at the hands of a “loser boyfriend”.

Lisa Snowdon on Celebrity Masterchef
The former model once suffered a miscarriage (Credit: BBC)

Lisa’s heartbreaking confessions

While with her so-called “loser boyfriend”, Lisa got pregnant. However, she claims that due to her boyfriend’s unsupportive nature, she ended up terminating the pregnancy. She claims the decision broke her heart.

Lisa claims she still wanted a baby, however, after doing some tests, her gynecologist revealed that her chances of conceiving naturally were less than 3%. Devastated, Lisa “parked the baby thing” and concentrated on her career. However, she continued to date “inappropriate” men.

Eight months later, Lisa found out that she was pregnant again. However, scans revealed that the baby wasn’t growing as it should. It also had a faint heartbeat.

Lisa Snowdon on This Morning
Lisa’s book contains some devastating confessions (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Snowdon talks devastating miscarriage

However, the This Morning star’s partner violently attacked her – and hours later she miscarried while live on air.

As soon as the show was finished, Lisa rushed to the hospital. Sadly, the baby had died.

“I am convinced the reason for my miscarriage was yes, partly due to the egg quality, but also because my partner had attacked me in the street the night before, shaking me violently and throwing me up against some metal shop-front shutters,” she wrote.

She then continued, saying: “I think about that baby, even more so now that I can’t have kids and have left it too late to start a family.

“In my darkest moments, I blame myself for choosing to end a life, which leaves me devastated.”

