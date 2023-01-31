Lisa Armstrong and boyfriend James Greene are said to be planning their wedding, a new report claims, with ex-husband Ant McPartlin set for a “shock” over the guest list.

The Strictly Come Dancing make-up artist announced her split from Ant in 2018.

They had been together for 23 years and are now divorced.

And, according to reports, things are going so well with James that they’re now allegedly planning on walking down the aisle together.

Make-up artist Lisa Armstrong separated from Ant McPartlin in 2018 (Credit: Cover Images)

Lisa Armstrong and boyfriend James wedding planning?

Lisa and James haven’t yet announced their engagement. But that hasn’t stopped sources close to the star speculating that she’s already planning her nuptials.

Not only that, she’s also said to be drawing up her guest list.

And it’s suggested that’ll include some of the mutual friends she shared with Ant. These could include Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Stephen Mulhern.

“Lisa and James have been going from strength to strength. They already feel like they’re married. They’ve both decided it would be a shame not to go through with it as they’ve had such lovely support from their friends and family.

“Lisa is finally getting round to drawing up a guest list and it’s already looking incredibly star-studded,” the source claimed to Closer.

‘Awkward’ guest list?

The source claimed there would be nothing “fake” about the celebrities on the guest list.

This is because the stars “flock to Lisa” and she has “genuine friendships within the entertainment industry”.

The source went on to claim: “There was a time when she thought it might be awkward to ask some of Ant’s mates to come. But at the end of the day, they’re her mates too. It’s going to really shock Ant because he won’t believe just how many big stars are desperate to cheer her on.”

‘Strong feelings’ for Ant?

It was also speculated that the wedding guest list could stir up some “strong feelings” in Ant.

However, the pal went on to claim that Lisa thinks if Ant does “have a problem with any of it”, it would be a “very sad and bitter” mindset to be in.

Of course, Ant is happily loved up with wife Anne-Marie.

ED! has contacted reps for Lisa for comment.

