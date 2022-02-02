Lisa Armstrong has made a huge commitment to boyfriend James Green in the form of a matching tattoo.

The Strictly Come Dancing makeup artist found love with the electrician following her bitter divorce from Ant McPartlin.

And it appears her former marriage is clearly a thing of the past.

Lisa Armstrong shows off her new tattoo

Taking to social media yesterday (February 1), Lisa showed off her new tattoo alongside partner James.

The pair cemented their love by inking the word ‘Amor’ on their hands.

The romantic word means love in Italian.

Alongside the tattoo snap, Lisa also shared a series of photos from their sun-kissed holiday together.

The final snap showed the couple posing as Lisa modelled a tight-fitted black dress.

She captioned the post: “#Amor @james_green83 #HappyPlace.”

Lisa Armstrong is happily dating boyfriend James Green (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans rushed to comment on the post, with many praising Lisa’s relationship.

One wrote: “Gorgeous! Gives me hope life does improve and get better and happiness can be found.”

A second added: “Definitely thrown away a stone and found your diamond.”

You so deserve this!

Meanwhile, others claimed that Lisa “deserved” to be happy with James.

They commented: “This has made me smile! You’ve been through so much and now found the light you deserve it so much.”

A second agreed: “It’s so good to see you looking so happy Lisa. You so deserve this.”

Lisa and Ant were married for 11 years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lisa finds love again

Following her bitter divorce, Lisa found love with electrician beau James Green.

The pair were spotted viewing homes together back in August 2019, just weeks before going public with their romance.

Last month, a source claimed that Lisa couldn’t be happier following a “distressing few years”.

They told The Mirror: “Lisa has well and truly moved on and is excitedly planning for the future. She looks amazing and is excited about the direction her life is heading in.

“It has been a really upsetting and obviously distressing few years – but Lisa has bounced back and is firmly looking forward.”

Lisa and Ant, who split in 2018, finalised their divorce in 2020.

Ant has also moved on too, marrying his former PA, Anne-Marie Corbett in August 2021.

