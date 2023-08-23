The Lionesses were blasted yesterday (Tuesday, August 22) after snubbing fans at Heathrow airport.

However, one of the Lionesses has now hit back at claims that the players snubbed fans who waited to greet them.

The Lionesses headed home after losing in the final (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lionesses snub England fans at Heathrow airport upon UK return

Sunday morning saw the Lionesses fall short in the World Cup final, losing 1-0 to Spain.

After their disappointing defeat, the Lionesses headed home from Australia – and landed back in the UK in the early hours of this morning.

Fans were waiting for the squad at Heathrow Airport, with many camping out from 3am to catch a glimpse of the stars.

However, the squad didn’t exit through Arrivals – which is where their dedicated fans were waiting for them. Instead, Sarina Wiegman’s side left through a private exit, away from the crowds.

Fans of the Lionesses were disappointed that the squad had left through a private exit, away from the fans.

“It’s disappointing. I think we just assumed that they were going to come through. We knew that there were going to be a few fans here, we didn’t realise how many fans. But we expected them to come through, to cheer for them, to show how proud we are of them,” one fan at the airport told the Daily Mail.

England fans were at Heathrow waiting (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Lionesses fans disappointed by Heathrow airport snub

The fan then continued. “It’s a weird one. I think everyone just expected them to come out – they always normally are really good with the fans, and especially something like this. They’ve had an incredible tournament, so for them not to come out I’m pretty surprised actually.”

Other fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment over the fans snubbing.

“A bit [bleep] of Lionesses landing at Heathrow and using a private exit to avoid fans. Bloody hell, it’s fans that give them support in first place,” one fan fumed.

However, other fans were more understanding. “They’ve been on a plane for 24 hours. I’m sure they’re tired and they just want to go home and get some sleep. There’s a time and a place for a fan meet and greet and I’m sure it will happen in the next day or two,” one fan then said.

Georgia Stanway was on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Stanway hits back at snub claims

The FA issued a statement in the wake of fan complaints. They explained that players never exit through arrivals. They also added that the Lionesses’ exit was planned for logistical and security reasons.

Today (Wednesday, August 23), Georgia Stanway hit back at claims that the players had snubbed fans. During an appearance on This Morning, she was asked if players had any say in the decision to “snub” the fans.

“It all happens around us. I had no idea until afterward when we got back on the coach and there was a few tweets out saying they were disappointed,” she said.

“That’s hard for us because we want to give back to the fans as much as possible,” she then said. “But I guess the FA have got a job to look after us and after that flight, they probably just wanted to get us out of the back door and get our heads down as quick as possible.”

“But yeah, we want the opportunity to be able to connect with fans so we’ll do that on social media,” she then said.

She then said that there will be an opportunity to meet players at an upcoming camp in a few weeks.

