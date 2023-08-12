Line of Duty star Vicky McClure marries fiancé Jonny Owen in secret ceremony

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure has married her longtime fiancé Jonny Owen.

The actress, 40 – who plays the role of Detective Inspector Kate Fleming in the BBC series – tied the knot with her film director partner yesterday (August 11).

Announcing the news, Vicky and Jonny appeared on Jonny’s daughter Katie Owen’s BBC Wales live radio show from the wedding party.

Vicky McClure has married her longtime fiancé Jonny Owen (Credit: ITV)

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure marries Jonny Owen

Speaking on the show, the newlyweds – who got engaged on Christmas Day in 2017 – gushed: “We’re married!”

Vicky also explained that she forced her stepdaughter to leave the wedding reception early so she could go and host her radio show.

The bride said: “We’ve had the most amazing special day and we’re gutted you had to go back but we’re so proud of you. You’re missing lots of dancing but we can do that again.”

Surrounded by her co-stars, Vicky and Jonny’s wedding celebrations took place in Nottingham.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky McClure MBE (@vicky.mcclure)

Furthermore, the actress looked stunning as wore a strapless long, white gown with a low thigh slit, while Jonny rocked a navy blue suit.

Sharing snaps on Instagram, Vicky wrote: “Tied up in Notts!!! Best. Day. Ever!!!!!

@jonathanowen71 Xxxxxx.”

Fellow Line of Duty stars Martin Compston and Adrian Dunbar were also present for the occasion, as well as actor Craig Parkinson and presenter Paddy McGuinness.

Commenting under the photos, Paddy wrote: “Absolutely belting day! Congratulations!!!”

And Gabby Roslin: “MASSIVE CONGRATULATIONS.”

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen first met in 2012 and got engaged in 2017 (Credit: Cover Images)

Vicky McClure and Jonny Owen’s story

The newlyweds first met while filming Svengali – a movie that Jonny directed and wrote – back in 2012.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Vicky revealed that she spoke to Jonny for the first time over the phone.

According to Nation Cymru , she said: “When we first spoke it was on the phone. I came off the phone and I just knew. I’ve never loved anyone more than I’ve loved Jonny.”

Jonny added: “I remember we were walking down Southbank (in London) on a weekend break from filming (Svengali) and we were going to the Tate Modern and she turned to me and asked me if I fancied going to the pub instead.

“And I was like, well, yeah! I thought, ‘What a girl’, I think we almost simultaneously both went, ‘I fancy you!’ It just tumbled from there and we haven’t been apart since that moment.

“I was going through a divorce at the time and I’d been separated for seven or eight months. And I think we went from ‘I like you’ in the pub to ‘I love you’ in about 10 seconds.”

Read More: Line of Duty star Vicky McClure shares family loss: ‘It’ll be so strange without you

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know