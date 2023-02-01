Line of Duty star Vicky McClure on the Jonathan Ross Show with broken heart
Line of Duty star Vicky McClure shares family loss: ‘It’ll be so strange without you’

Emotional fans offered condolences while 'tearing up'

By Robert Leigh
| Updated:

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure shared sad news yesterday (Wednesday January 31) as she revealed her family has suffered a sad loss.

Vicky, 39, informed Instagram fans her dog Lol has passed away.

Actress Vicky shared four snaps of the beloved late pet, including a couple showing her nuzzling and cuddling Lol.

In a sweet tribute, Vicky wrote in the post’s caption how it will be “strange” for be without her.

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure raises her eyebrows
Vicky McClure has suffered a sad family loss (Credit: ITV YouTube)

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure tribute following family loss

The Broadchurch cast member praised her much-loved pet: “Our Lol, our first family dog. Loyal to the core.

“It’ll be so strange without you.

“Reunited with her sister Molly now.

“Rest well Lollipop. Love always xxx.”

Line of Duty star vicky McClure at NTAs
Vicky shared her loss with fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How fans reacted

Moved followers offered Vicky their condolences, with many noting how devastating losing a pet can be.

One person told her: “So sad and awful when we lose our loved ones.”

“Heartbreaking. Lots of love,” wrote another.

So sad and awful when we lose our loved ones.

Meanwhile, Gaby Roslin added: “I am so so sorry my lovely. Sending huge hugs.”

‘Utterly heartbreaking’

Several of those remarking on Vicky’s loss also told her they know exactly how she feels.

“So sorry, we lost our fur baby last August. Utterly heartbreaking time! Sending you hugs,” sympathised one commenter.

Another said: “I am so sorry you have lost your first family dog. We lost our first family dog today too, the best miniature poodle you could wish for. I know how it hurts.”

And a third concerned fan also wrote: “I’m so sorry. I understand how tough losing a beloved canine baby can be. Been there and it hurts.

“Be kind to yourselves as you navigate your grief. RIP Lollipop.”

And elsewhere, yet another commenter reflected on how Lol shared a name with one of Line of Duty star Vicky’s most famous performances as a character in This Is England.

“Gave me a tear that your pup was called Lol,” they wrote.

“We watch all your work, but whatever role you are in, you’re always known as Lol in our house. Take care x.”

