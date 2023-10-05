Linda Nolan shares health update as she reveals cancer has ‘moved in’

Singer Linda Nolan has shared a health update with fans amid her ongoing battle with cancer.

Earlier this year, Linda revealed that her cancer had metastasised to her brain. After they found a tumour on the left side, she suffered from balance loss and has been using a wheelchair.

Now, in her new column for The Mirror, Linda has revealed that her cancer has “moved in”, saying: “We’re flatmates now.”

Linda Nolan shares cancer update

The star revealed recently that she’s been suffering with problems with her balance caused by the brain cancer. And now she’s issued a further update to fans, revealing she’s “failed” to find any balance this week.

“It’s been a week for trying to find balance. And I’ve failed. Cancer may have moved in, we’re flatmates now, but I still rarely get the compromise right. I’m surprised it’s not leaving me notes on the fridge,” she said.

Cancer may have moved in, we’re flatmates now, but I still rarely get the compromise right.

Last Wednesday (September 27), two days after she had chemo, Linda revealed she “went to London for a photoshoot with other women” for the Pink Ribbon Foundation, to mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. She said it was “such an amazing day” but knows she “overdid it”.

Linda added: “I got home close to midnight and all I could do was sleep the next day. Yes, I’ve overdone it. I know I need to be more careful.”

‘I have Angela Rippon’s eyebrows’

Elsewhere, Linda revealed that Strictly contestant Angela Rippon has inspired her new look.

“I have Angela Rippon’s eyebrows. Naturally I wish I had her legs, too, but that’s another matter. Eyebrows are a frontline defence in the fight against Mr Potato Head when you lose your hair, and so I got mine tattooed for the first time in 2014, and yes, asked for Angela’s. Hers were the eyebrows of my dreams,” she said.

She also added that watching Strictly is “so uplifting” and added that “it’s the perfect medicine if you’re feeling a bit low”.

Linda also revealed that she tried to recreate some of Angela’s dance floor moves at her best pal’s 60th this week and even said that, in the moment, she “kind of forgot I had cancer”.

