Linda Nolan admits she won’t beat cancer a third time in sad admission: ‘I literally can’t’

Linda Nolan has admitted she doesn’t think she will beat cancer for the third time, in a latest heartbreaking confession.

The singer, 64, has been very public about her fight against cancer. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. It returned as incurable secondary cancer in her hip in 2017 and by 2020 had spread to her liver. Doctors have since found tumours in her brain, too.

Now, Linda has claimed she “won’t be ringing” the bell for the third time – despite recently learning somewhat positive news.

Linda Nolan latest

Earlier this year, Linda revealed that the disease had spread to her brain. Professionals and doctors also discovered tumours on the left side of her brain. And during her latest column for the Mirror, Linda candidly confessed that she doesn’t think she will beat cancer.

People mean well saying ‘you’ll beat this.’ I literally can’t.

The presenter spoke about how she witnessed other cancer patients who managed to overcome the disease ring the bell.

She said: “I people-watch, listen to the bleeps and the clapping when those finishing treatment ring the bell. That’s lovely, I’m always happy for them, but I rang that bell twice. And I know now I won’t be ringing it again.”

Linda Nolan issues cancer update

However, Linda said that her tumours were not growing. She said “the relief rolled over me like a wave”. The news was given to her at her latest appointment on Monday (September 4) where she was accompanied by her sister Anne.

The Celebrity Big Brother star also revealed how her chemotherapy treatments will continue every three weeks for as long as she can “tolerate it”.

Speaking on X – formerly known as X – Linda tweeted on Sunday (September 10): “This is the thing with the type of cancer I have, at this moment in time, there is no cure. I’m LIVING with cancer. People mean well saying ‘you’ll beat this.’ I literally can’t. All I can do is keep have treatment to slow down spreading. It’s working.”

Linda and sisters

It comes after Linda joined her famous family earlier this month to share a big family announcement.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan uploaded a snap of herself, Linda, Anne, and Denise outside the Nolan Daycare Centre in Lytham, Lancashire. The sisters can be seen raising a glass as they celebrate the opening of their new venture.

“Had a lovely Saturday opening The Nolan Day Care Centre at Windmill Lodge in Lytham with my sisters. So thrilled to have the centre named after our family,” she captioned the post.

