The celebrities supporting Lewis Capaldi following Glastonbury performance from Piers Morgan to Dan Walker

Lewis Capaldi has been inundated with supportive messages from celebrities after his Glastonbury performance. The Scottish star has been forced to take time off after suffering from vocal problems.

And towards the end of his set at Worthy Farm, Lewis struggled to sing – but the crowd took over for him. The emotional display left Lewis moved – and it did the same for a host of celebrities.

Lewis Capaldi was supported by the Glastonbury crowd this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Piers Morgan said on Twitter: “Wow. This was amazing. Kudos to @LewisCapaldi for not quitting – and kudos to the #glastonbury2023 crowd for singing him through his obvious issues.”

Dan Walker added: “I hope @LewisCapaldi is ok today. Must have been quite an emotional one last night.”

DIY: SOS presenter Nick Knowles chimed in with his own thoughts. He said: “I have to say @LewisCapaldi shows more grit, determination and flesh than any other performer I’ve seen.

“Unbelievable talent, top lad person to person and inspiration to so many. Never conform my friend – you are unique and shine like a diamond in every performance.”

BBC News presenter Victoria Derbyshire posted the video of Lewis’ performance, adding: “This is beautiful..just beautiful @LewisCapaldi.”

Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann said: “Well isn’t that Lewis Capaldi thing just the best thing.”

Television’s mum Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Lovely @LewisCapaldi is such a kind, sweet talented fellla – and you can see how much everyone loves him.”

During his performance Lewis said: “Glastonbury, I’m really sorry, I’m a bit annoyed with myself.”

Special moment at #Glastonbury as the crowd help Lewis Capaldi ❤️pic.twitter.com/tW8UxM6FW5 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) June 24, 2023

Lewis added: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks. So, you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year, maybe even.

“But when I do come back and when I do see you, I hope you’re still up for watching us.”

After a few songs, the star commented: “I really apologise. You’ve all come out, and my voice is really packing in.”

Lewis revealed that he was diagnosed with Tourette’s last September, causing him to make involuntary sounds and movements known as tics. During his performance, his tics were visibly present, adding to his vocal discomfort.

