Fears missing X Factor star Levi Davis ‘drowned in Barcelona port’ as his mum breaks silence

In latest Levi Davis news, there are fears the missing X Factor star ‘drowned in a port in Barcelona’.

According to reports, the rugby player’s mother Julie Davis was told by police they now believe a man reported drowning was her son.

Levi, 24, was reported missing in November of last year. He was last seen in a pub in the Spanish city at the end of October.

Levi was perhaps best known to TV viewers for taking part in 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity. Alongside fellow players Thom Evans and Ben Foden, Levi performed in the group Try Star. He also appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Julie Davis, Levi’s mother, hopes a further search will be carried out (Credit: YouTube)

Levi Davis news update

Sadly, detectives reportedly think the Birmingham-born winger Levi may have gone under the water after visiting The Old Irish Pub and the Hard Rock Cafe on October 29.

Four crew members of a cruise liner docking at 6.30am the day after he disappeared told police a man in distress was wearing a light-coloured top, just like Levi. Furthermore, they claimed the man shouted for help several times in English.

It is believed a life jacket was thrown from the ship, and emergency sea and air rescue services also launched. However, those searches were later suspended as a body was not located.

Meanwhile, Levi’s passport was found 20 days after he vanished. And his mobile phone signal was last detected close to the port within hours of the sighting in the water. It was picked up near the main Sants rail station, suggesting he may have headed there after leaving the pubs he visited on La Rambla street.

Pictured with X Factor co-stars Thom Evans, left, and Ben Foden, right (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Levi Davis’ mum breaks her silence

Levi’s mother Julie Davis recently broke her a silence in a statement issued on behalf of her family. Mrs Davis and Levi’s friend Richard Squire were updated concerning the man in the water when meeting Spanish police earlier in the week. She also signalled a hope searches will continue.

The statement included the comments: “The investigation is still very much ongoing and we are hoping that the port police will authorise and carry out a further search of the waters and other inaccessible areas of the port.

We are hoping that the port police will authorise and carry out a further search of the waters.

“We would like to thank the Mosso d’Esquadra and the British Consulate in Barcelona for their continued hard work.

“No further comment will be made at this time. We continue to ask that the press respect the feelings and privacy of Levi’s family and friends at what is a very emotionally distressing time.”

