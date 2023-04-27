Levi Bellfield ‘signs confession’ admitting to killing Lin and Megan Russell

Levi Bellfield has reportedly signed a confession admitting to the killing of two of his victims – Lin and Megan Russell. It comes following reports that the serial killer has confessed to murdering another victim.

Bellfield is a serial killer from Isleworth, London. Back in 2008, he was found guilty of the murders of Marsha McDonnell and Amélie Delagrange. He was also found guilty for the attempted murder of Kate Sheedy. Bellfield was sentenced to life imprisonment at the time.

In 2011, Bellfield was also found guilty of the murder of 13-year-old Milly Dowler. He received another life imprisonment sentence. At the time of his conviction in 2011 detectives said they believed he may have been responsible for 20 unsolved attacks on women.

Bellfield is the only prisoner in history to have received two whole life orders.

Levi Bellfield confesses to another murder

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bellfield had confessed to murdering another woman. The killer reportedly confessed to the killing of a fourth victim in a letter.

According to The Sun, Bellfield claims he killed another teenage student. His solicitor, Theresa Clark, claims that Bellfield handed her the letter in March 2023.

“I have passed it to the police. He is likely to be interviewed under caution,” she told the publication.

The victim is allegedly 19-year-old Ealing student Elizabeth Chau. She disappeared in 1999 while walking to her home from Thames Valley University on Uxbridge Road. Bellfield reportedly admits to five other attempted murders in the letter.

Bellfield confesses to more murders

Now it has been reported that Bellfield has confessed to the murders of Lin and Megan Russell. The Russell girls were killed in 1996. They were tied up and attacked in Kent. Their sister, Josie, survived.

Bellfield reportedly confessed to the killings last year, however, he then denied it. “The statement made last year was never signed. He’s subsequently done a written statement which he has signed. He accepts responsibility,” his solicitor told The Sun.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) said the case is under review. Michael Stone, 62, was convicted of the crime at the time. Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “I’ve been in prison for 26 years for a crime I did not commit.”

