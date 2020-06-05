Leigh Francis gets emotional as he apologises for playing black characters

Leigh Francis has made a heartfelt apology for impersonating black celebrities in the past.

The comedian posted a tearful video on his Instagram page.

In it, he used the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

Weird few days

He said after "a weird few days" he had reflected on how offensive his act was.

In Bo Selecta, Leigh dressed up as Michael Jackson, Craig David and Trisha Goddard.

But now he realises that it was upsetting for some.

He filmed the emotional video at his home.

Emotional address

"Hi, My name is Leigh Francis and I play a character called Keith Lemon on television.

"It's been a weird few days. I've sat and thought about things and what I could post to try and help things.

"I guess we're all on a learning journey."

"Back in 2002 I did a show called Bo Selecta and I portrayed many black people. Back then I didn't think anything about it."

Not avoiding blame

He went on: "People didn't say anything... I'm not going to blame other people," he added.

"I've been talking to some people and I didn't realise how offensive it was back then and I just want to apologise.

"I want to say sorry for any upset I caused whether I was Michael Jackson, Craig David or Trisha Goddard... all people who I am a big fan of.

"I guess we're all on a learning journey."

Leigh's video was overwhelmingly received with support from people assuring him he was a good person with a kind heart.

Bo' Selecta! was broadcast on Channel 4 and ran for three series between 2002 and 2004.

As well as impersonating celebrities on the show, Leigh played celebrity stalker Avid Merrion.

