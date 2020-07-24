Lady C launches another attack on ‘creep’ Phillip Schofield as ‘feud’ escalates

Lady C has launched another attack on Phillip Schofield weeks after their This Morning clash.

Last month, the I'm A Celebrity star branded Phil "ignorant" during a discussion about her new biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

On the programme, Phil accused her of being a "gossip".

Days later, Lady C claimed Phil 'shoved her' at a showbiz party.

Now, the author has made another dig at the daytime TV presenter and branded him a "creep".

What did Lady C say?

Speaking to the Express, Lady C was asked about Phillip after 15 people complained to Ofcom over their clash on This Morning.

She said: "Who? Is that something to eat, drink or flush?

"If you are referring to his majesty of the closet… I leave it up to Ofcom to deal with the fact that the public complained about his appalling behaviour towards me."

She added: "I do not wish to give that creep any more attention than he deserves. As far as I'm concerned, he deserves none."

What happened between Lady C and Phillip Schofield on This Morning?

During Lady C's appearance on the programme, Phil told her: "After your Diana book, I would be surprised if any members of the royal family or aristocracy would want to willingly talk and get involved with more gossip."

The socialite sparked controversy in 1992 when she published an official biography on Princess Diana.

Lady C hit back: "Well that shows how ignorant you are.

"The fact of the matter is that my Diana biography, as People magazine said, was the most believable of all the biographies."

Lady C said: "Gossip is history in the making or history that has already happened."

Phil cut in: "But only when it suits you."

Lady C replied: "No, not when it suits me, when it's the truth.

"I think if you had any respect for the truth you would be able to appreciate that people, who actually stand up and go against the tide, understand the truth."

Phil hit back: "I think you'll find I've done that myself," to which Lady C said: "Only recently my dear!"

Following the interview, Lady C alleged that Phil once tried to shove her at a showbiz party.

She told the Mirror: "I was in a walkway, and Philip Schofield bounced into me, shoved me, trying to knock me down.

"I said to him ‘excuse me!’, but I didn’t know who it was until he’d walked past. I realised he’d done it deliberately, and Dima confirmed to he had done it deliberately."

A spokesman for Phillip Schofield declined to comment when contacted by Entertainment Daily!.

