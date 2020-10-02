Kym Marsh has vowed to be the ‘best version of herself’ while showing off her incredibly toned abs.

The former Coronation Street star, 44, posed in revealing gym gear for an uplifting message.

Taking to social media, she says she wants to be healthy both physically and mentally.

Sharing in view of her some 445,000 Instagram followers, she posted:

“What’s your why?

Kym Marsh with her boyfriend Scott Ratcliff

“I absolutely love these sports bra’s @dbasports it sounds mad but the captions motivate me!!!

“What what is my why?…… because I wanna be the best version of me I can be! Healthy body, healthy mind! #fitover40 #gifted #dbasports #gomarshy!”

Fans rushed to congratulate Kym on her message. And they also commented on how fantastic she looks.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘told to get out of court case against paper or risk reputation’

One user commented: “You look amazing, and loving the sport bras need some new ones xx.”

While a second user gushed: “Ok so I need to pull myself out of my dark hole and sort my life out.

Kym seems to have become a bit of a fitness fanatic during lockdown (Credit: SplashNews)

“Seeing you looking so fabulous and the picture I took tonight of myself has given me the jolt I needed. You are living your best life flower.”

Whereas a third user posted: “You certainly look fit. Great advice.”

Read more: Jack Whitehall shares heartbreaking tribute to his late friend Archie Lyndhurst

And a fourth user praised: “Looking good Kym my dear and fit” and yet another joked: “Can I borrow that washboard…”

After leaving Corrie last year, she enjoyed a brief stint hosting BBC’s The One Show.

And she’s just landed a new BBC gig as co-host on Morning Live opposite Gethin Jones.

The star has relocated from the midlands to London for her exciting new role.

Her daughter Polly, 9, has joined her in the big city.

The former Hear’Say singer said how grateful she feels for this huge next career move.

Kym’s last Corrie episode as Michelle Connor aired last December (Credit: ITV)

In her exclusive column for OK! magazine, she said she couldn’t be happier with life right now.

Kym wrote: “I am so excited to get started with filming later this month. I’ll be moving to London for the series and Polly is coming with me.”

She later added: “It’s been nearly a year since I filmed my last episode of Coronation Street and despite everything with coronavirus, I’m proud of what I’ve achieved.”

How great does Kym look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix