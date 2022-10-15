Kym Marsh shares tribute to late son Archie as fans call her an ‘inspiration’

Kym Marsh has shared a moving tribute to her late son, Archie, to mark Baby Loss Awareness Day.

The actress and presenter, currently starring in Strictly Come Dancing, has shared a moving message to her little boy.

Kym and then-partner Jamie Lomas were heartbroken when Archie was born at 21 weeks, five days on February 11, 2009. He died just moments later.

Writing on Instagram today (Saturday October 15) Kym shared an image of angel wings and a candle, along with a yellow rose.

Kym Marsh makes moving tribute to late son

“Today is Babyloss Awareness Day,” she wrote.

“Today is a day to get people talking, and to remember all of our babies that were taken too soon.

“I am a mother who lost her child. I am one in 4. We are a family who lost a piece of us.

“I know that pain and I also know how important it is to talk, to listen, to share.”

She continued: “Tonight at 7pm we will light a candle for all of those precious babies who were taken too soon. They will never be forgotten and in their names we will continue to make change.”

Kym then told how she would always remember her son.

“Archie, I promise to always do you proud. In our hearts and our voices your name and memory will live on. We love you always and forever.”

Kym’s been hailed as an ‘inspiration’ by fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans hail Kym ‘an inspiration’

Friends and fans rushed to send love to Kym.

“Sending so much love,” wrote many.

“Sending you so much love, Kym,” added one. “You’re so strong and inspiring.”

Another said: “You are such an inspiration and the storyline you did in Corrie must have been so hard for you. But you did it beautifully.”

“I do hope they let you do this live on Strictly. Be great message and raise awareness. You’re doing fab as well,” said someone else.

Michelle and Steve were left heartbroken after losing their son (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Kym’s Coronation Street storyline

In 2017 when Kym was playing Michelle Connor on Coronation Street, the character and her then-husband Steve McDonald also lost their baby.

Ruairi was born at 23 weeks and did not survive.

At the time, Kym spoke to This Morning hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about her decision to portray the storyline.

She revealed show bosses had given her the choice whether or not to take on the plot and she had thought long and hard about it.

“My gut instinct [was] to do it,” she told the hosts.

“The reason for that is since losing Archie, I’ve spoken to so many other families, and men, that have gone through similar situations and I’ve worked alongside organisations that raise awareness and fund research into stillbirth and neonatal birth. I just thought what better way to raise awareness than to do this.”

Kym and co-star Simon Gregson were highly praised for the heartbreaking scenes which aired in January 2017.

