Coronation Street star Kym Marsh has announced she is engaged to partner Scott Ratcliff.

The Army man, 33, popped the question to Kym, 45, on her birthday.

The loved up couple got engaged after Scott popped the question on Kym’s birthday (Credit: Splash News)

And she told OK! magazine how happy it has made her.

“I’m absolutely over the moon – I can’t believe it,” she told the publication. “It’s been the best birthday surprise ever. I can’t stop smiling!”

Kym met Scott in 2018 through former co-star Antony Cotton and has previously told how she feels they were meant to be together.

Read more: What is Kym Marsh’s net worth in 2021? Who is her partner Scott Ratcliff?

“I really believe that we’re made for each other,” she told OK last year.

“We don’t argue, we’re similar, we laugh at the same things. We’re used to time apart but despite that we’re as close as we are.”

However, the pair managed to spend lockdown together despite Scott usually being on tour with the army.

Kym told The Sun it had brought them closer together.

She said: “He was due to go to staff college in September but we’ve ended up spending most of the past year together.

“I feel so lucky to be in this situation. It has given me the opportunity to have more time with Scott, my son David, my daughters Emilie and Polly and the rest of my family. I’m not taking those things for granted.”

This isn’t the first time Kym has been engaged or married.

How many times has Kym Marsh been engaged?

Kym Marsh was last engaged to Dan Hooper but they split after less than a year together (Credit: Splash News)

Dan Hooper – engaged from 2014 to 2015

Kym was last engaged to Dan Hooper in 2015.

She began dating the personal trainer in April 2014.

They got engaged by the December, but just five months later they split, calling it a day in May 2015.

Kym Marsh was married to Jamie Lomas for two years (Credit: Splash News)

Jamie Lomas – married from 2012 to 2014

Kym began dating Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas in 2009 after her split with ex-husband Jack Ryder.

In 2010 the couple went through tragedy when they lost their baby at 21 weeks.

Baby Archie died just minutes after being born.

The couple later welcomed daughter Polly in March 2011, and then married in September 2012.

However they split for good in 2014.

Kym was married to Jack Ryder for seven years (Credit: BBC)

Jack Ryder – married from 2002 to 2009

The actress met and married Jamie Mitchell actor Jack in 2002.

However, by March 2008 they had decided to call it quits and separated.

But they confirmed their divorce in August 2009.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmCunliffe (@emilieecunliffe.x)

Dave Cunliffe – engaged from 1994 to 1999

Before Kym found fame in Hear’Say on Popstars, Kym was engaged to Dave Cunliffe.

The builder is the father of her eldest children – David and Emily.

Read more: Coronation Street: Kym Marsh addresses Michelle Connor return

Meeting in 1994 they went on to get engaged.

However they split up in 1999 just a year after daughter Emily was born.

Let us know what you think of Kym’s news on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.