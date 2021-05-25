Kym Marsh has made a name for herself thanks to her incredible career. But what is her net worth and life like away from the spotlight?

The star, 44, is currently the co-host for Love or Money on BBC One with Ashley John-Baptiste.

The presenters investigate those that believe they are a victim of online romance scams.

And the outcomes are often absolutely shocking as well as times heartbreaking.

Here we take a look at Kym’s prolific career, net worth and relationship status…

Kym Marsh and Ashley John-Baptiste on For Love or Money (Credit: BBC)

When was Kym Marsh in Hear’Say?

Kym first became famous as one-fifth of the band Hear’Say.

They won the talent show Popstars in 2001.

The band went on to release two albums, the first of which reached number one and enjoyed two number one hit singles in the UK.

However, she left in 2002 to pursue a solo singing career.

Kym Marsh was told she needed to lose weight while in Hear’Say (Credit: SplashNews)

Was Kym ‘fat-shamed’ on Popstars?

Sadly this appears to have been the case. Kym was told she needed to lose weight by one of the show’s judges Nigel Lythgoe.

And he even compared her to a “Christmas goose”.

Kym was just a size 12 back then, and had two young children.

She later told the MailOnline that Nigel’s words were extremely humiliating.

The celeb explained: “I’d always been quite body confident until that moment but when he said that it really affected me, I couldn’t even look at myself in the mirror.”

Kym quit playing Michelle Connor in Coronation Street in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews)

Is Kym Marsh a grandma?

Kym became a proud grandma in May 2019.

Her daughter, Emily, welcomed Teddy Archie David Hoszowskyj into the world.

However, Kym insists she will never be called Grandma, Nan or any of the other usual names.

Instead, she says she is called “Loli”.

She later went on to defend her choice of name amid online criticism.

Addressing her Instagram fans, she wrote: “I know lots of people with alternative names! So what! Loli is my choice and I shall live and protect him til the day I die no matter what.”

What is Kym Marsh’s net worth?

According to CelebNetWorths, Kym is worth around $3 million.

At today’s current exchange rate, that is around £2.1 million.

What is next for Kym?

Since quitting Coronation Street in 2019, Kym’s been extremely busy.

In fact, Kym is enjoying success with the BBC series For Love or Money and recently had a role in The Syndicate series four.

She is also co-hosting Morning Live with Gethin Jones on BBC One.

Kym and Scott have been together for around three years (Credit: SplashNews)

Are Kym Marsh and Scott Ratcliff engaged?

Kym has been dating army man Scott since 2018. They are in a long-term relationship, but they are not believed to be engaged yet.

Scott is a Major in the Army and is 33. He is eleven years younger than Kym.

Yet Kym finds the term “toyboy” offensive and has also defended their age difference.

Taking to her OK! magazine column last year, she penned: “I’m with a younger man. Scott is 32 and I’m almost 44, I hate when people describe him as my ‘toyboy’, as I think it’s patronising to him!”

When is For Love or Money on?

For Love or Money is on BBC at 8.30pm.

Both series are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

