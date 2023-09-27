Kirstie Allsopp forced to pull out of filming after horror accident: ‘I am battered and bruised’

Location, Location, Location star Kirstie Allsopp has been forced to pull out of filming after hurting herself in a horror accident.

The 52-year-old TV star took to Instagram to discuss her accident earlier today (Wednesday, September 27)

Kirstie Allsopp reveals horror accident

Kirstie took to Instagram earlier today to share some shocking news with her followers.

In a video for her 319k followers to see, Kirstie revealed that she had been forced to pull out of filming after falling down a flight of stairs at a London pub.

“News from bed…stupidly I went head first down a pub staircase yesterday morning while filming @c4locationsofficial,” she captioned the video.

“I am battered & bruised and putting my pants on is a struggle,” she then continued.

“But I’ll be back on track soon. @philspencertv is stepping into the breach and is taking over with my house hunters. On L,L,L what comes first is the lovely people who give up their time to house hunt with us and we must never forget that,” she then added.

Kirstie spoke about her fall (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kirstie Allsopp details horror fall

Speaking in the video, the Channel 4 star said: “Today is Wednesday, and it’s a working day,” she said whilst propped up in her bed.

“I should be out filming Location Location Location. Except yesterday, when we were in a pub in Stoke Newington, filming a chat with our lovely house hunters Beth and Rory, I went off to the loo,” she then continued.

“And unfortunately I got something wrong and I ended up falling down an entire flight of stairs,” she then said.

“It was, I think without a doubt, the scariest thing and most painful thing I have ever done in my life and I feel immensely blessed to be lying here in bed and not having broken anything. I’m bruised and battered. I went and had an x-ray and a CT scan. And I’ve been looked over by a lovely doctor,” she then went on to say.

Kirstie’s followers sent their support (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Fans send their support to Kirstie

Kirstie then continued. She thanked the paramedics who “scooped” her up off the floor of the pub. She also apologised to the TV crew who heard her fall through their earpieces.

Fans took to the comment section to send their support to Kirstie.

“Take care xx,” one follower commented. “Ouchy!! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” another said.

“Sounds painful. Wishing my fav declutter queen a safe and speedy recovery,” a third wrote.

