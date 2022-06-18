Love It Or List It star Kirstie Allsopp previously revealed she almost quit showbiz due to being viciously trolled online.

The Channel 4 star has become a huge name in the UK, and it’s hard to imagine property shows without her.

When her TV career first started, social media hadn’t become the giant entity it is today.

While bad reviews used to be restricted to newspaper columns, nowadays social media is lit up with negative remarks minutes after a show hits the screen.

It became so bad for Kirstie at one stage that she even considered ditching showbiz altogether.

Love It or List It: Kirstie Allsopp on why she almost quit TV

She told Good Housekeeping in 2020: “When I started in TV, occasionally you’d have a terrible review. I remember walking into a restaurant to meet a group of friends and one of them said: ‘I’m so sorry about the Evening Standard piece, poor you.’ The table fell silent because I clearly hadn’t seen it. But that was as far as it went.

“Nowadays, there are stories all over Twitter and Instagram, and half of them are not true. I’ve found it hard to live with that and there are times when the abuse has been so bad that I’ve thought, no, I’m out. I don’t want this.”

Kirstie believes that sexism also played a role in how she’s been treated, both on social media and within the industry as a whole.

“I see sexism everywhere in this industry. It’s full of male bullies who don’t like being told what to do. They have women sitting on either side of them who are too afraid to stand up for themselves,” she added.

Kirstie said that she doesn’t think it will “go away” until “women speak up for other women”.

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It airs on Channel 4 today (June 18) at 5.30pm.

