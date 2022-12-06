Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71, it has been revealed, as tributes pour in from fans who “can’t believe she’s dead”.

The actress, who shot to fame on Cheers, also starred alongside John Travolta in the Look Who’s Talking movies.

He has paid tribute to his co-star, who appeared on The Masked Singer in the States in April of this year.

Fans have admitted that they can’t believe Kirstie Alley is dead (Credit: Splash News)

Kirstie Alley dead aged 71: Cause of death revealed

Kirstie’s two children – William True and Lillie Price – announced her death last night.

In a statement they revealed that Kirstie had “recently discovered” she had cancer.

The statement read: “To all our friends, far and wide around the world, we are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead.

“As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

Tributes pour in following death of Kirstie Alley

John Travolta was among those paying tribute.

He said: “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had. I love you Kirstie.

“I know we will see each other again.”

Kirstie’s ex-husband Parker Stevenson also shared a tribute on social media.

They were married from 1907 till 1977 and were high school sweethearts.

The couple adopted William and Lillie together after she suffered a miscarriage.

“Dear Kirstie, I am so grateful for our years together, and for the two incredibly beautiful children and now grandchildren that we have.

“You will be missed. With love, Parker,” he wrote.

Fans also paid tribute.

One tweeted: “Oh @kirstiealley… my heart.

“No matter who you were or are, you were such an incredibly talented human being. I became a fan the moment I first saw your movies.

“No matter what, you truly were fiercely devoted to your beliefs and your loves in life… cancer sucks! Rest In Peace.”

Kirstie finished in second place on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018 (Credit: Splash News)

What was Kirstie Alley famous for?

Kirstie first found fame playing Rebecca Howe in the American comedy Cheers.

She also starred alongside John Travolta in the 1989 film comedy Look Who’s Talking and its two sequels.

She later competed on Dancing with the Stars, The Masked Singer and Celebrity Big Brother.

Kirstie was last seen in public in September when she shared a video of herself to Instagram.

She was promoting her Cameo account.

Kirstie didn’t appear to be outwardly ill.

In the final days of her life, she had been receiving care at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida.

In April of this year, she performed on the television show The Masked Singer.

Read more: Kate Ferdinand’s touching gesture for Rio’s late wife revealed

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.