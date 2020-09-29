Kimberley Walsh has revealed her kids struggled being away from their mum after she returned to work post-lockdown.

Kimberley is mum to two boys – Bobby, six, and Cole, three – with husband Justin Scott.

And, after spending so much time with the kids during lockdown, it sounds as if Kimberley going back to work has proved to be a bit of a shock to the system for the boys.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Kimberley revealed it felt “amazing” to be back on stage in Sleepless: A Musical Romance.

Kimberley Walsh is back to work post-lockdown (Credit: Regatta Great Outdoors)

Kimberley Walsh returns to work

It was the first show in England to return since the pandemic closed theatres in March.

She told ED!: “It felt amazing to be back on stage in an actual theatre with an audience and live music. At a very strange time, this has been such a wonderful experience.”

Read more: Tamzin Outhwaite reveals Strictly is a box she’d ‘like to tick’

However, the experience wasn’t quite so wonderful for her boys.

They have found it quite difficult. They just loved our time together as a family.

Asked how they coped when Kimberley went back to work and the kids returned to school, the former Girls Aloud star revealed: “They have found it quite difficult.”

She added: “But after a couple of weeks they have now adjusted and seem to be much happier. They just loved our time together as a family.”

She said it has been a “difficult time” for Bobby and Cole, the kids she shares with husband Justin Scott (Credit: Splash News)

Adjusting to the new normal

As well as her role on stage, Kimberley has also been busy working on her new collection of outerwear for Regatta Great Outdoors.

Read more: Bridesmaids director Paul Feig gives fans of the movie hope for a sequel

Asked about the work/life balance, Kimberley said she’s always on hand to ensure the boys are adjusting to the new normal.

“Work is steady but still not back to normal, so I have lots of time to help the boys adjust and help them through this difficult time,” she said.

Kimberley says there’s a “coat for every occasion” in her new AW range (Credit: Regatta)

What she does with her kids on rainy days

And what do the family like doing together, especially if it’s a rainy day?

“On a grey rainy day if it’s too wet to go outside, my boys love building dens,” she told us.

“They will spend all day doing it!”

The Kimberley Walsh Collection for Regatta Great Outdoors is available now, both online and in store.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.