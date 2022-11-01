Sarah Harding poses for cameras, Kimberley Walsh reacts during a TV appearance
Kimberley Walsh reveals heartbreaking secret she kept from dying pal Sarah Harding

Knew she had to open up to her ill friend

By Robert Leigh

Kimberley Walsh has revealed she hid her pregnancy from Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding as she battled cancer.

Sarah passed away in September 2021 aged 39. But a year earlier, as she fought the condition, her friend Kimberley found out she was expecting her third child.

Kimberley, 40, told Sophie Ellis-Bextor on her Spinning Plates podcast she was painfully aware how the treatment Sarah was undergoing had taken away her chance of being a mother.

Furthermore, in Sarah’s Hear Me Out autobiography, she noted her chemotherapy would have “killed any chance” of having children.

Sarah Harding passed away in September 2021
Sarah Harding passed away in September 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kimberley Walsh on hiding her pregnancy from Sarah Harding

Mum-of-three Kimberley reflected: “It was the most horrific time in some ways for me personally. Because shortly after I think I found out she was poorly I got pregnant again and I almost didn’t want to tell her.

“I’m getting really emotional thinking about this. In reality I kind of knew she’s not going to have any kids – she isn’t going to be able to – and she always asked me about the boys all the time.

“And I didn’t tell her for a while. And I knew it was weird because I was like: ‘I should call her and tell her, it’s amazing news.’

“And I just worked it up. And I think I just thought: ‘No, I can’t tell her at this moment.'”

Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding in Girls Aloud
Kimberley Walsh, second from left, and Sarah Harding, right, were part of Girls Aloud from 2002 for over a decade (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘She was actually loving it’

Sarah eventually heard Kimberley’s happy news.

And when baby Nate – now 15 months old – arrived, she spent time with the newborn and his elder brothers Bobby, six, and Cole, four.

Kimberley went on to explains her boys remembers who Sarah is from those visits.

An emotional Kimberley continued: “When she finally came down and met the baby and spent some time with the boys she was actually loving it, and asking all these questions.”

‘It completely broke me’

She went on: “It completely broke me. But I’m so, so grateful that I had that time and the kids had that time.

“When I talk about her they know exactly. They did see much more of the poorly Sarah because of the timing, but kids just take it at face value.

“They’re like: ‘That’s the mad Sarah that you tell me about.'”

I’m so, so grateful that I had that time and the kids had that time.

Kimberley also mentioned how Nate’s presence at Sarah’s wake helped lift many of those grieving that day.

She added: “They were like: ‘We just needed it so much’.

“He was literally like a pass the parcel giving everybody that little feeling of hope.”

