Kim Kardashian West recently celebrated her 40th birthday in lavish style, but where was Kylie Jenner?

Kim, her famous family and closest friends jetted off to a private island for a birthday trip, which has sparked backlash because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some fans spotted that the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan Kylie, 23, didn’t feature in any of the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:59am PDT

Where was Kylie Jenner during Kim Kardashian’s birthday trip?

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was recently pictured getting on a private jet with her daughter Stormi.

Fans speculated they were flying to the private island for Kim’s birthday, however, two days later they arrived back in Los Angeles.

Travis Scott, who’s Stormi’s dad, joined them suggesting Kylie may have been in Houston with the rapper instead of joining her family.

It’s unclear why Kylie didn’t attend.

Kylie Jenner missed Kim Kardashian’s birthday trip (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com)

Who attended Kim’s birthday trip?

Mum-of-four Kim shared photos from her trip away, featuring her fellow siblings Kourtney, Khloe, Rob and Kendall.

They were joined by mum Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Kim Kardashian as ‘so weird’ after she posts racy snap with younger sister Kylie

Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend and father to her four children Scott Disick was also in attendance as well as Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter True.

Meanwhile, many of the family’s closest friends joined the celebrations.

Kylie was apparently with Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Kim shared a selection of photos from the weekend away to her Instagram.

She said she surprised her “inner circle” after two weeks of “multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine”.

Kim added: “I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.

“I realize that for most people, this is something that is so far out of reach right now, so in moments like these, I am humbly reminded of how privileged my life is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 20, 2020 at 7:45am PDT

Some fans speculated why Kylie was missing from the pictures.

One person said: “Where is Kylie??”

Another wrote: “She’s probably working with her new [makeup] collection.”

A third speculated: “Kylie had to work these past days/weeks. So she wasn’t quarantined. She probably didn’t wanna risk it.”

Kim was joined by mum Kris and sisters Kourtney and Khloe on the trip (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Why did Kim receive backlash over her trip?

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sparked criticism with her post, with some saying it was “insensitive” to those unable to see family and friends amid the pandemic.

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was among those lashing out.

This thread is so repulsive it makes me want to vomit.

Not that we needed confirmation but what a spoiled, tone-deaf imbecile. https://t.co/lNthXiiyVT — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 28, 2020

He wrote on Twitter: “This thread is so repulsive it makes me want to vomit.

Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize

“Not that we needed confirmation but what a spoiled, tone-deaf imbecile.”

What did you think of Kim’s birthday trip? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.