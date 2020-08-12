Piers Morgan mocked Kim Kardashian after she posted a sexy photo with her sister Kylie Jenner.

Kim, 39, celebrated Kylie’s 23rd birthday by sharing a photo of the pair of them in wet white T-shirts.

Sharing the snap in view of her some 66 million Twitter followers, Kim wrote:

“Happy Birthday @kyliejenner”.

Piers responded to the racy photo by commenting: “So weird” and retweeted the post to his own following.

Piers Morgan mocked a tweet by Kim Kardashian (Credit: Jen Lowery / SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Kim Kardashian?

Kim went on to delete the tweet. However, it is unknown if this had anything to do with Piers’ reaction.

Many of Piers fans seemed to be on his side.

One user Twitter user commented: “I agree. Sisters behaving sexually towards each other is weird.”

Another user joked: “Don’t you post a photo of you and your brother showering when it’s your birthday? I thought everyone did it…”

And a third quipped: “That’s an understatement. You’re being too polite…”

And a fourth sarcastically tweeted: “Nothing says happy birthday like a nude photo with my sister.”

But not everyone was on Piers’ side – and some Kardashian fans came out swinging.

One user argued: “What’s weird? Me and my sister are super close and if somebody paid me thousands and thousands to do shoots like this I wouldn’t hesitate.”

And another commented: “Allow women to express themselves… There’s absolutely nothing weird here.”

And a third argued: “What makes this weird? Aren’t they sisters? Can’t they take a picture together? Piers you are being weirder for saying this is weird.”

This is by no means the first time Piers has criticised Kim Kardashian or her family members.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been topic of Piers Morgan’s ridicule on many occasions (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Piers said about Kanye West?

He has regularly ranted against them on social media and on Good Morning Britain.

A few weeks back, he accused Kim of being “complicit” amidst her husband Kanye West’s mental health struggles.

He argued that she shouldn’t be endorsing his 2020 US presidential run.

After Kim asked for compassion regarding her husband’s bipolar disorder, Piers hit back.

Writing in his Daily Mail column, Piers argued: “But none of her eloquent words yesterday, which attracted widespread praise and sympathy, give Kim Kardashian a pass for her complicit behaviour from the moment Kanye declared he was running for president on July 5.

“It was obviously the very last thing anyone suffering from bi-polar should be doing.

“Self-evidently, someone who suffers such severe episodes like this should not be President of the United States.”

