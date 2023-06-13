Kerry Katona reveals she’s made ‘difficult’ decision over son Max as family have ‘been through hell’

Kerry Katona has revealed the ‘heartbreaking’ decision she has had to make over her son Max.

The mother of five has previously been open about Max’s struggles with ADHD. Now, she says they have finally been forced to take action as a family after going “through hell” for years.

Kerry has opened up about her son’s ADHD (Credit: ITV)

Kerry makes ‘hearbreaking’ decision

This week, Kerry has opened up about a difficult decision she has had to make regarding her son Max.

Max is Kerry’s only son, who she shares with her second husband Mark Croft.

The Atomic Kitten star revealed that she has recently pulled Max out of school because of his ADHD. Instead, he will apparently be homeschooled.

She explained to New! magazine: “We’ve decided to pull him out after speaking to a psychiatrist and his teachers. He’s got severe ADHD and finds the environment really difficult to cope with.”

She went on: “This isn’t a decision we’ve taken lightly. It’s been going on for years and he was getting sent home from school as much as he was going in.”

Kerry Katona son ADHD

Kerry said that her son’s ADHD has meant her family has “been through hell” over the past few year. During the pandemic she opened up about how lockdown had been a big struggle for him. She shared that Max had smashed up his room, unable to cope with being cooped up.

Restlessness and difficulty concentrating are two major symptoms of ADHD.

Kerry described the decision as “heartbreaking” (Credit: GB News)

Kerry also said that they are now considering putting her son on medication for his condition.

“At first I said no because of the way I was treated when I was on medication, but it’s got to the point now where it’s got to stop,” she said.

Kerry has five children in total: Two daughters with her first husband Brian McFadden who are now in their twenties, teenagers Heidi and Max with her second husband and eight year old Dylan-Jorge with late rugby player George Kay.

