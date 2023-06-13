Kerry Katona slams Holly Willoughby’s ‘awful’ and ‘heartless’ Schofield speech

Kerry Katona has slammed Holly Willoughby for her viral Phillip Schofield speech.

In a scathing rant, she said that the presenter’s handling of the This Morning situation was “awful” and “heartless”. In light of this, she also went on to argue that the show is in need of a “revamp”.

Kerry has already spoken out about the This Morning situation, claiming she experienced first-hand a “toxic” culture on the show. In a rant on GB News, she called Phillip “condescending” and “belittling”.

Kerry slams Holly Willoughby

Now, in her latest new! column the Atomic Kitten star has dished out further criticism. This time she has hit out at Holly, slamming the way she addressed her co-host’s departure.

It was awful. I felt it was so staged, so rehearsed, so heartless, so soulless.

“I thought Holly’s speech about Phil on This Morning last week was an absolute load of [bleep],” said Kerry, never one to hold back. “It was awful. I felt it was so staged, so rehearsed, so heartless, so soulless.”

She further accused the presenter of being fake, saying: “All these new relationships with Alison Hammond and Josie Gibson are just not believable.”

She then went on to suggest Holly’s time on the show might be up altogether: “People want realness. No one believes Holly any more. I’d have more respect for her if she left This Morning and Dancing On Ice and said, ‘Do you know what, it’s time for me to walk away.’ I have nothing against her at all, but as a viewer, I just don’t think it’s working any more.”

Kerry even had ideas about who should replace Holly. She said “if it was up to me, I’d like Amanda Holden and Rylan to present it”. Kerry added that the show needs a “revamp” as it’s “tarnished and tainted”.

