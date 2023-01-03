Kerry Katona vows to lose three stone as she prepares for ‘corrective surgery’

Kerry Katona is set to go under the knife this month (January 2023) as part of a “corrective surgery” in latest news.

It’s after the media personality revealed a recent tummy tuck left her with a multitude of complications, such as a swelling torso.

The former Atomic Kitten singer is well-versed in cosmetic surgery.

Over the years, she’s had a number of procedures.

Kerry Katona is no stranger to cosmetic alterations (Credit: YouTube)

Despite her body’s familiarity with surgery, last year, Kerry revealed a tummy tuck had caused her midriff to swell. She has also experienced a number of medical issues related to this alteration.

This month, however, she pledges to lose three stone in weight as she tries to amend the issues in and on her body.

OK! Magazine reports that Kerry said in her latest column: “Like everybody else when a new year starts, I want to get back into shape.

“I would love to lose three stone. That’s the goal. I’m on a mission and I’m determined.”

Kerry Katona prepares for ‘corrective surgery’

42-year-old Kerry made the announcement about her latest surgical endeavour last year.

Backstage at a pantomime she was starring in, the mum-of-five posted a video to her Instagram account. She detailed how her midriff had swollen drastically since receiving her latest tummy tuck.

She also spoke about the ordeal in her new! magazine column.

Kerry Katona has been vocal about her swelling nightmare, a result of a tummy tuck (Credit: YouTube)

“I don’t know what’s going on with my body,” she explained. “I’m really swollen and it hasn’t got any better. I ended up going to A&E as I was so worried about it.

“They’ve told me they need to investigate further. So, for now, my doctor at Pall Mall Cosmetics has given me some water tablets which will hopefully help with the swelling.”

I would love to lose three stone. That’s the goal.

In her Instagram video last month (December 2022), Kerry revealed she believes she’s to blame for the swollen midriff.

She said: “I never looked after myself properly [post-procedure] and I’ve messed it all up. My body is really swollen.”

Kerry is set to have an eyelid lift, as well as her ‘corrective’ midriff surgery (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry went on to reveal that as well as the corrective surgery for her torso, she plans on having an eyelid lift this month.

Kerry’s tummy tuck nightmare continues

The star recently said she plans to take time off work after her surgery.

