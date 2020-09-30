Kerry Katona has hit out at Russell Brand over a comment the comedian made about working-class men.

The former Atomic Kitten, 40, has criticised the comedian, 45, after he posted a picture of his dog and came under fire for his words in the caption.

What did Russell Brand say to tick off Kerry Katona?

Russell wrote, alongside the snap of him and pooch Bear: “I love Bear. He brings out the beauty in people.

“Today two working-class men independently described him in surprisingly poetic language.”

The comedian added: “‘Apricot’ coloured said one. ‘Cinnamon’ said another.”

In the comments of the picture on Instagram, some said they thought it was ‘classist’.

What did Russell Brand’s followers think?

One follower said: “Working-class men? I’m not sure I understand why we have to apply a classist paradigm to people’s comments about dogs.”

Another put: “Working-class people read books and poems too, Russell.”

That use of the word surprisingly – I found it patronising and belittling.

Someone else said, using a confused-face emoji: “Surprising that the working class could be poetic?”

A fourth told him: “That’s pretty patronising.”

How did Kerry Katona respond to the comedian’s words?

And it appears mum-of-five Kerry Katona felt the same way, as she also branded the remarks both “patronising” and “belittling”.

Writing in her column for new! magazine, she said: “I’m really disappointed in Russell Brand, who made some patronising remarks about working-class people.

“Er… that use of the word surprisingly – I found it patronising and belittling.”

Kerry went on to praise Russell for previously being open about his issues with mental health.

But she pointed out that his comments were, for her, a step too far.

She wrote: “I’m someone who has always championed Russell, due to the way he’s dealt with his mental health issues, but to make fun of working-class people who earn less than him – well, I didn’t appreciate it.”

