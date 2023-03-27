This Morning star Kelly Hoppen reveals cancer diagnosis as she issues warning

This Morning star Kelly Hoppen has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The interior design expert admitted that she had avoided eight years of mammograms but was thankfully given the all-clear last month.

Taking to her Daily Mail column, Kelly expressed that people should never miss mammogram screenings.

Kelly revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer las year (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Kelly Hoppen reveals cancer diagnosis

She wrote: “For eight years I ignored my routine invitations to have a mammogram. Writing this now, I can’t believe my own stupidity. I was like a child plugging my ears with my fingers and singing to blot out the sound of something I didn’t want to hear.

Kelly said that she thought as she got older she had less chances of developing the disease.

She said: “Of course, if I had done the research or asked questions, I would have seen that I was wrong. But ignorance was bliss.”

In addition, Kelly revealed that her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was her age.

“At the time I couldn’t cope with her illness and my strategy was to blank everything out,” she said. “Added to this, I hate hospitals as I watched my father die in one when he was only 48.

“So on the rare occasions when I didn’t overlook the succession of reminders to have my routine checks, I booked, then postponed, appointments. Then, finally, I cancelled — and just stopped thinking about them altogether.”

Kelly has appeared on This Morning as an interiors expert (Credit: ITV)

Kelly Hoppen issues warning

Thanking her executive assistant and personal assistant for urging her to get checked, Kelly warned others to never be too frightened to go to appointments.

Furthermore, Kelly was told that she had Ductal Carcinoma In Situ (DCIS) – the mildest form of cancer. Doctors explained her DCIS was in two milk ducts and that she had been scheduled for them to be removed.

She said she “was hugely fortunate”, although she had “neglected my check-ups, I was lucky that my cancer was detected early”.

Meanwhile, Kelly said if it had not been, she might have “faced a less happy outcome”.

