Katie Price reportedly devastated as family's new puppy Rolo dies

Katie Price is reportedly 'devastated' as her new puppy has died in an accident just months after the family lost their Alsatian.

An insider claimed that the pup, Rolo, was discovered dead by Harvey's carer at Katie's mansion home in Surrey - and the former glamour model is said to be heartbroken.

Katie Price is reportedly 'devastated' her puppy Rolo has died (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What happened to Katie Price's puppy, Rolo?

Speaking to The Sun, the source said: "Rolo was found dead by Harvey's carer and they had to phone Katie to break the news.

"Katie is devastated and heartbroken and had to call Princess and break the news. Everyone's in floods of tears.

"It was a tragic accident nobody could have foreseen - it's no-one's fault, but Katie can't stop crying."

In February, Katie revealed her Alsatian Sparkle was killed by a car near her home.

The mum-of-five revealed the Alsatian was hit by a car after running out onto a busy road, where - according to The Sun - her horse was killed in 2017.

It was a tragic accident nobody could have foreseen.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, Katie admitted she doesn't know how her pooch escaped from her home.

Sparkle's death

She explained: "Hey guys, really [expletive] off this morning. I've just woken up to realise that one of my dogs has been killed on the road.

"I've just checked with the neighbours and everything seems to be how it was when they left the dogs so I don't know how they escaped but yeah, one of my Alsatians has been hit and killed.

The family's Alsatian died earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I was away last night with my PA and I left my neighbours to feed the dogs because that's what they do when I'm not there.

"Obviously something has happened in the night."

Last year, Katie's German Shepherd pup Bear was found by police after he escaped her country mansion and was found by the busy A24 road in Sussex.

