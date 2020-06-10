Katie Price reportedly set to buy new puppy months after dog Sparkle's death

Reality star Katie Price is reportedly considering buying a new puppy, following the death of her beloved Alsatian.

The former glamour model's pooch, Sparkle, was tragically killed by a car earlier this year after running out onto a busy road near her Sussex home.

Still grieving

Katie Price is reportedly still grieving over her dog Sparkle, who died earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, a source has claimed Katie, 42, has plans to buy a French bulldog and is "head over heels in love" with the puppies she's seen so far.

An insider told The Sun: "She hasn't thought up a name yet, but she's head over heels in love with all the puppies she's met.

"She's thinking very seriously about buying one for Princess for her birthday!"

A spokesperson told the newspaper: "I can confirm that Katie is considering getting a puppy but hasn't bought one just yet."

She's head over heels in love.

Speaking further, they told the newspaper Katie is still grieving the loss of Sparkle and that her other pooch, Blade, is her "best friend".

ED! contacted Katie's reps for additional comment.

Tragic accident

Katie took to Instagram to reveal the sad news of Sparkle's death back in February.

The mum-of-five said at the time, in a post that appears to have been deleted, that she didn't know how Sparkle had escaped.

As ED! reported at the time, she told her followers: "Hey guys, really [bleeped] off this morning. I've just woken up to realise that one of my dogs has been killed on the road.

"I've just checked with the neighbours and everything seems to be how it was when they left the dogs so I don't know how they escaped but yeah, one of my Alsatians has been hit and killed.

Katie's said to be "head over heels in love" with the puppies she's seen so far (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

"I was away last night with my PA. I left my neighbours to feed the dogs because that's what they do when I'm not there.

"Obviously something has happened in the night."

It followed a 2019 incident that saw police find Katie's German Shepherd pup, Bear, after he escaped her country mansion. They reportedly found him by the busy A24 road in Sussex.

