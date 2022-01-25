Katie Price’s heartbreaking confession about ‘The One’ Peter Andre

Katie Price and Peter Andre were one of the most memorable celebrity couples.

Peter and the former glamour model tied the knot in 2005 after meeting on I’m A Celebrity and falling in love.

However, after just four years together the pair announced in 2009 that they were splitting.

It came as a shock to Katie, who later admitted that she was convinced that she found finally found The One.

Katie Price’s confession about Peter Andre

“I thought that we could have been together forever,” she said on Channel 5’s In Therapy in 2015.

“I idolised him and he did me, definitely.”

Their split also came as a shock to fans at the time.

Katie opened up about what led to their demise as a couple. She confessed that Peter was convinced that Katie had been unfaithful with her.

According to Katie, Peter suspected that something was going on between his then-wife and her horse trainer.

“He thought that something was going on with me and my horse trainer [Andrew Gould] and I always said nothing was going on with my horse trainer.

“I loved Pete. I’d have never have done anything behind his back or anything like that.

In 2012, she said that Peter was confused when she would come back in a good mood after spending time with her horses.

“Anyone who loves horses know when it’s your passion you can’t get away from it,” she said. “And when you’ve got dressage horses like mine, they’re like athletes.”

“They need to be trained properly. You can’t just have anyone ride the horses, they’re specialised in what they do.

“He thinks I’m happy because I’m with him and it wasn’t the case at all. I’m happy because I’m riding, doing my passion. So, it’s sad really.”

