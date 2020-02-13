Katie Price 'slammed by neighbours' after her dog killed by car

TV's Katie Price has reportedly been slammed by her neighbours after her dog was killed near her home.

ED! reported yesterday how Katie's Alsatian, Sparkle, was hit by a car on the A24 in Horsham.

After the tragedy, locals were forced to pull the animal's lifeless body out of the road.

The incident occurred two years after Katie’s other dog, Queenie, was killed by a delivery driver near her home.

In addition, one of her horses died in 2017 on the same stretch of road as Sparkle.

Speaking to The Sun an angry – and anonymous – local said: "Katie’s got this menagerie of animals but she’s not fit enough to look after them.

"It’s like she’s given up and isn’t bothered that they’re roaming around without any supervision."

They went on to say that: "Dragging a dog’s lifeless body out of the road is traumatic.

"This is the second dog she’s lost in two years now. And the others she’s got are always escaping, it’s a joke. She shouldn’t be allowed to keep animals."

The 41-year-old shared the sad news on her Instagram on Wednesday.

The mum-of-five said on her Instagram Story that she was "[bleeped] off" to wake up and realise one or her dogs had been killed.

She said: "I don’t know how they’ve escaped but, yeah, one of my Alsatians has been hit and killed.

"I was away last night.... I left my neighbours to feed the dogs because that’s what they do when I’m not there. I lock them away and something’s obviously happened in the night."

It followed an incident in 2018 that saw one of Katie's dogs - Queenie - run down and killed by a delivery driver.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Katie told fans: "I'm absolutely devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dog's life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog, seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die.

"Very disappointed a human being can be this heartless! Security cameras show this and we have reported to police! DEVASTATED is a understatement."

