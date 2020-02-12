Katie Price reveals her dog Sparkle has died after being hit by car

TV's Katie Price has revealed her dog Sparkle has sadly been killed by a car near her home.

The mum-of-five revealed the Alsatian was hit by a car after running out onto a busy road, where - according to The Sun - her horse was killed in 2017.

Sharing the sad news on Instagram, Katie admitted she doesn't know how her pooch escaped from her home.

She explained: "Hey guys, really [expletive] off this morning. I've just woken up to realise that one of my dogs has been killed on the road.

"I've just checked with the neighbours and everything seems to be how it was when they left the dogs so I don't know how they escaped but yeah, one of my Alsatians has been hit and killed.

"I was away last night with my PA and I left my neighbours to feed the dogs because that's what they do when I'm not there.

"Obviously something has happened in the night."

Last year, Katie's German Shepherd pup Bear was found by police after he escaped her country mansion and was found by the busy A24 road in Sussex.

At the time, a source quoted by The Sun said: "Katie really needs to shore up her garden as it's only a matter of time before something bad happens if the dogs keep escaping.

"Luckily motorists spotted the dogs and drove carefully while they were loose and a policeman was on hand to help out."

It followed an incident in 2018 that saw one of Katie's dogs - Queenie - run down and killed by a delivery driver.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Katie told fans: "I'm absolutely devastated heartbroken my faithful loving family dog's life Queenie has been shortened as she was killed by a heartless delivery driver who ran into our dog, seeing her struggle and drove off without telling us and left her to die.

"Very disappointed a human being can be this heartless! Security cameras show this and we have reported to police! DEVASTATED is a understatement."

Meanwhile, in 2017, Katie was left heartbroken when her horse was killed on the same A24 road.

She said on Instagram at the time: "Last night our friend's horses including one of ours escaped from their field and ran onto the road we are devastated.

"We are extremely upset to find out one of our horses was killed last night being hit by a car and don't appreciate that someone was circulating pictures of our horse dead in the road and put on Facebook!

"Thank god the driver of this car was very lucky and escaped and wish him well, police were amazing and so was the local community and thank them all!"

