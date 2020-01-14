Katie Price shares cute pic with daughter Bunny as she denies she 'failed to see kids over Christmas'

Mum-of-five Katie Price has reunited with her daughter Bunny after the youngster spent Christmas with her dad, Kieran Hayler.

Katie enjoyed a trip to Thailand with her eldest son Harvey over the festive period and then apparently jetted off to Las Vegas in the new year.

Katie, 41, took to Instagram on Tuesday showing herself kissing five-year-old Bunny as she did the morning school run.

Read more: Katie Price addresses claims she wants to spend wedding anniversary with her ex-husband

Katie captioned the post: "Me and my Bunny bops this morning school run to do."

The star also hit back at reports she hasn't keen her youngest kids Bunny and son Jett, six, in over two weeks.

Me and my Bunny bops this morning school run to do.

A source previously claimed that the star hadn't yet given them their Christmas presents.

However, Katie said on Instagram: "Another [bleep] story when in fact, it's the dad's turn to have kids this year and mine is next year so get facts right bad journalism again." (Sic)

Katie recently enjoyed a trip to Thailand with her 17-year-old son Harvey.

On Boxing Day, Katie shared a snap of herself with son Junior, 14, and daughter Princess, 12, opening presents after they spent Christmas Day with their dad Peter Andre.

She said: "Anybody who co-parents, knows how hard it is when it's not your turn to have them on Christmas Day, but we've more than made up for it."

Following her Thailand getaway, Katie reportedly jetted out to Las Vegas for "a boozy party holiday".

Earlier this month, a source told The Sun: "She flew out yesterday afternoon and was saying she can't wait for a bit of sun and relaxation.

"She said Thailand was cloudy and she was entertaining Harvey the whole time. So she's looking forward to letting her hair down.

Read more: Katie Price 'jets off to Las Vegas for another holiday to let her hair down'

"But everyone's a bit surprised as it means she won’t have seen Bunny and Jett for almost a month by the time she gets back."

Meanwhile, Katie recently denied she wants to spend her upcoming wedding anniversary with ex Kieran.

A source had told The Sun: "Katie has told Kieran they should spend the day with the kids on 16 January, but he’s not sure."

However, Katie wrote on Instagram: "I would never go back to Kieran and not interested. Another [bleep] story."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.