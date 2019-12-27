Katie Price admits co-parenting is hard as she reunites with kids Princess and Junior

Mum-of-five Katie Price has admitted co-parenting is "hard" as she reunites with children Junior and Princess.
Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, spent Christmas Day with their dad and Katie's ex-husband Peter Andre.
Katie, 41, had her kids on Boxing Day and she shared snaps of them opening their presents.
She first shared a picture of herself, Junior and Princess surrounded by gifts.
Katie wrote: "Boxing Day is all about chilling with the family.
"Anybody who co-parents, knows how hard it is when it’s not your turn to have them on Christmas Day, but we’ve more than made up for it today!"
She then posted another snap of herself, Princess, Junior and her mum Amy - who is battling an incurable lung condition - sitting around the Christmas tree.
Katie said: "Presents all opened... Now who’s going to clean up all this mess?"
It seems Katie's youngest children - Jett, six, and Bunny, five, - spent Christmas Eve and Day with their dad, Kieran Hayler.
Kieran shared a photo of himself and girlfriend Michelle Penticost, who also has a son from a previous relationship, wearing matching festive pyjamas.
He told fans: "Merry Christmas everyone!!!!!! Had the busiest day with presents and lunch and entertaining but wouldn’t have it any other way.
"Amazing day with the 3 kids and my gorgeous girlfriend!! Jett and Bunny have been super excited all day. 3 very spoilt children today but all worth it.
"Enjoy your Christmas evening everyone."
Earlier this year, Katie was declared bankrupt after reportedly failing to pay back her debts.
The star recently revealed she received a phone call from her ex Peter after the news broke.
Speaking on an episode of her reality show, My Crazy Life, Katie told her mum Amy: "Who do you reckon rang me?
"Pete rang me, saying: 'Hi, I’m really sorry, I have just had a notification and heard the news, I don’t like to see you like this.'"
