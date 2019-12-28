Katie Price pleads with Dwight Yorke to see his son Harvey in emotional Instagram video

Former glamour model Katie Price has begged Dwight Yorke to see his estranged son 17-year-old son Harvey.

The 41-year-old wants the former Manchester United footballer to build a relationship with their son because Harvey doesn't "deserve" to be ‘ignored’.

In an emotive video posted to her Instagram account on Friday, mum-of-five Katie asked her eldest who he wanted to speak to.

He replied: "Daddy Dwight. I love you Daddy Dwight, you look beautiful."

She captioned the video: "Anyone who knows @officialdwightyorke19 please get him to contact his son Harvey doesn't deserve this, he see's his other son Tiger so I don't understand! He does charity work for different kids charity yet doesn't see or support his own son. I don't get it!”

Katie then put out another plea on social media as she told her one-time flame it is "never too late" to spend time with Harvey.

Have a heart.

She said: "@officialdwightyorke19 please see your son get in contact have a heart as Harvey doesn't deserve the fact you see your other son and not him!

"You’re always welcome and never too late! Why can't Harvey meet his brother?"

It is not the first time Katie has called upon the Trinidad and Tobago star to contact Harvey, who is blind, has Prader-Willi syndrome and is also on the autistic spectrum.

Last year she insisted the 'door is open' for the pair to meet and in October of this year she told her YouTube fans while discussing the matter: "I would love Dwight to come into contact with Harvey."

She wondered aloud: "How can you not want to know Harv?"

Katie and Dwight pair dated in 2001 but split shortly before Harvey was born.

She co-parents her other children - including Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with Peter Andre, and Jett, six, and Bunny, five, with Kieran Hayler - and hated having to spend Christmas without her kids this year.

But the star only had to spend one day without them as Junior and Princess returned to spend time with Katie on Boxing Day, as well as their grandmother Amy Price.

Alongside a picture of herself with Junior and Princess, Katie wrote on Instagram: "Boxing Day is all about chilling with the family.

“Anybody who co-parents, knows how hard it is when it's not your turn to have them on Christmas Day, but we've more than made up for it today!"

