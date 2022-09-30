Katie Price has shared a heartwarming update on her son Harvey and revealed details of his health struggles.

The TV star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet video of Harvey.

The 20-year-old, who was born with Prader-Willi syndrome, could be seen wearing bunny ears and eating a carrot in the clip.

One symptom of his disability is that it causes Harvey to have an excessive appetite.

As he enjoyed a snack in the video, Harvey could be heard saying: “I’m feeling healthy eating carrots!”

In the caption, Katie revealed that she’s “proud” of Harvey.

She also confessed that Harvey’s weight problems had become so severe that they were considered to be “life-threatening”.

Katie Price has shared an update on her son, Harvey Price (Credit: Cover Images)

Katie Price shares update on son Harvey Price

She wrote: “I’m so proud of Harvey he has lost a stone now and his college are doing amazing trying to keep him active and healthy eating as it’s now become life-threatening with his weight #lovemyson.”

Late last year, Katie revealed Harvey had lost eight pounds in a week.

Opening up about his health journey, she told OK! magazine at the time: “We’ve got some gym stuff for him and put it all in Carl’s garage.”

“Prep Kitchen are also going to send meals to his school. We want to try anything to help him lose his weight. He’s lost 4kg this week, so at least he’s lost something,” she added.

Katie’s on-off partner, Carl Woods, previously shared how the former glamour model had kitted out Harvey’s house to help him on his weight journey.

He told The Sun in 2020: “Kate and I have kitted my garage out with fitness equipment, and it’s all for Harvey. He likes to do thing with me and Kate, if he sees us doing that, I think he’ll do that with us.”

Furthermore, Katie bought Harvey his own house where he has been living to help make the “transition” to a residential college easier.

“This isn’t where we live, it’s where Harvey lives. It’s quieter for him, and it helps him get used to his own space,” Katie told fans in a recent YouTube video.

“We’re only over the road, and he absolutely loves it.”

Katie says that Harvey’s issues are life-threatening (Credit: Cover Images)

Harvey graduates high-school

Meanwhile, back in July, TV star Katie shared a heartwarming update regarding Harvey.

She took to social media to share her joy after Harvey graduated.

The 20-year-old was awarded a graduation diploma as he graduated from his school year.

As a result, Katie told her followers in a sweet post: “Harvey’s so happy with his certificate for graduating. He is just so amazing my absolute life soul and joy.”

Read more: Katie Price sparks wedding speculation to Carl Woods as she shows off stunning hair makeover

Meanwhile, what do you think of Katie Price’s latest update about her son, Harvey Price? You can let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.