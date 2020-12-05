Katie Price has been left screaming in terror after finding a giant rat in her lounge.

The mum-of-five, 42, yelled at the top of her voice after her cat brought the unwelcome rodent inside the house.

Katie Price has filmed the moment her cat brought in a giant rat (Credit: YouTube/ TheAdventuresOfKatieAndCarl)

In a new YouTube video, Katie can be seen hunting for the rat with her boyfriend Carl Woods and her daughter Princess.

The trio can be seen lifting up the furniture and looking behind the fridge in a bid to find it.

Eventually, they are all left shrieking after the rat jumps right out from underneath Katie’s mobility scooter.

The rat leaped out from underneath her mobility scooter (Credit: YouTube/ TheAdventuresOfKatieAndCarl)

In the shocking footage, it then flees across the room and disappears again.

The hunt is on

Katie, who uses the scooter after breaking her feet, titled the video: “Cat brings in rat! Can’t get it out! (Chaos!!)”

The clip starts with the former glamour model telling her fans: “Oh my god, guys! Hagrid has just been to the garden and found a rat, so there is a rat in here.”

Daughter Princess was on hand to help (Credit: YouTube/ TheAdventuresOfKatieAndCarl)

Carl then films as Katie and 13-year-old Princess begin moving around the furniture trying to find it.

Katie explains: “This is the first time Hagrid has caught a rat in this house.

“He normally brings things back alive or half alive like a present. Or he’ll even start eating it in front of you.

Katie was terrified to learn it was in the wheel arch of her scooter Credit: YouTube/ TheAdventuresOfKatieAndCarl)

“We’re trying to get the rat out.”

After chasing it round the room, the mum and daughter eventually locate the rat underneath Katie’s neon scooter.

Carl tells them: “It’s got caught up in your mobility scooter.”

Shrieks and screams

The family checked underneath the furniture (Credit: YouTube/ TheAdventuresOfKatieAndCarl)

As Katie slowly and nervously drives the electric scooter back and forth, Princess yells: “Mum, it is!”

The star then tips it up – just as the rat leaps off of the back wheel, into the air and darts across the tiled floor.

Everyone in the room can be heard screaming and shrieking, as Princess begs: “Stop it, I don’t like it!”

It then darted across the lounge Credit: YouTube/ TheAdventuresOfKatieAndCarl)

Did Katie Price get rid of the rat?

The good news is, the rat eventually made its bid for freedom.

A caption at the end of the video said: “The rat ran out of the door shortly after Carl lifted up the sofa.

“We have since scrubbed the whole lounge from top to bottom.”

Katie is currently living with Carl in his Essex home after leaving her ‘mucky mansion’ in West Sussex.

