BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty is used to dealing with fiery guests in her own inimitable style.

But now Naga, 45, has used all of her skills of diplomacy to shut down an aggressive internet troll.

And despite provocation, she delivered the perfect put-down.

Sending Big Love to you Rosie X https://t.co/oCpR4iff2p — Naga Munchetty (@TVNaga01) December 4, 2020

How did BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty respond to the troll?

Naga received an abusive message from a Twitter user after today’s show (Friday December 4).

The user said: “Shut up and let people answer you are an expert on nothing except on being an overpaid biased witch!”

However, instead of engaging in a tit-for-tat argument, Naga adopted the less-is-more approach.

She quoted-tweeted the original message, and said simply: “Sending big love to you.”

BBC Breakfast star Naga Munchetty took the softly-softly approach (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Naga’s fans react?

After reading her message, a host of fans got in touch to praise the star.

“Naga you are a great presenter and interviewer,” one said.

“People like [troll] are probably lashing out because they are jealous of those who are more successful. Keep up the good work have a great weekend.”

Do you have to count to 10 Naga? You must have the patience of a saint!

Another wrote: “Do you have to count to 10 Naga? You must have the patience of a saint!”

A third person commented: “Naga, I am sorry that people send such nasty messages, you are great for rising above it.”

Finally, another follower wrote: “Naga, you are absolutely brilliant and I send you my love.”

Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What else has Naga been up to?

Naga is more used to getting praise for grilling politicians on BBC Breakfast.

Last month she was hailed as “spot on” after taking a tough approach with Government business minister Nadhim Zahawi.

She challenged the minister to find more money for the self-employed during the pandemic.

“Naga Munchetty is on fire fire fire,” one viewer responded on Twitter.

