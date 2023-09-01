Katie Price with Hugh Hefner photo in bubble
Katie Price makes shock confession about the late Hugh Hefner’s manhood after six-week stay at Playboy Mansion

The latest Katie Price news has seen the model lift the lid on her experience with Hugh Hefner at the Playboy Mansion, “witchetty grub” and all.

Back in 2002, when she was working as a Page 3 girl, Katie had a six-week stay the late Playboy boss’ £100 million mansion in Beverley Hills.

She recently spilled the tea about the things she witnessed there during an appearance on Jamie Laing‘s (aptly named) Private Parts podcast.

Katie Price on Jamie Laing's podcast
Katie didn’t hold back… (Credit: TikTok)

Katie Price news: Model talks Hugh Hefner

Never one to hold back, Katie dived straight in: “I’ve been in the room with all the action, I’ve seen it all, been there.”

Like having sex with my grandad.

Jamie cheekily enquired whether anything had “happened” on Katie’s part, but she quickly shut him down.

“No, I didn’t go there because I thought, no disrespect, but it would be like having sex with my grandad, just not for me.”

Nevertheless, she had plenty – too many? – details to share.

“I’ve seen him [bleep] girls and that, of course,” she said. “I just remember I was shocked because I always thought an old man’s willy would look really wrinkly, like a witchetty grub, but it didn’t, no.”

Katie Price with Hugh Hefner
Katie spent six weeks at the Playboy Mansion back in 2002 (Credit: Splash News)

She went on: “So, there you go… seeing some 90-year-old bouncing around on the bouncy ball… yeah it was all happening. You’re all in a bedroom, you’ve got toys, a screen with [bleep] on. I’m not lying, every morning you all get a pack of photos from the night before because [Hugh] had a photographer to take pictures all night. So I’ve got thousands of pictures.”

She compared the mansion to a “life-size Barbie set”, saying: “All the girls would be in bikinis, Hugh would be in his dressing gown with his friends playing cards by the swimming pool, and I’d be in the bedroom thinking ah yeah I bet you wish you were up here.”

YouTube video player

