Katie Price shares big news about Harvey as they celebrate weight loss

Harvey, the son of Katie Price, was treated to a burger by his mum recently after celebrating some great weight loss news.

The 20-year-old has lost two stone after being placed on a special diet plan to save his life after doctors became concerned over his health.

Katie Price shares big news about Harvey

Katie took to TikTok yesterday to share some big news about her eldest son, Harvey.

The 44-year-old revealed to her 1.2 million followers that Harvey has lost two stone recently.

Harvey, who suffers from Prader Willi Syndrome, partial blindness and autism, was put on a careful diet plan recently.

His diet plan was started after his weight hit 28 stone. Doctors reportedly warned Katie that her son was putting his life at risk by being that weight.

In a short TikTok video, Harvey can be seen sitting in a restaurant.

“Harvey Price, where are we on a Thursday night?” she can be heard saying in the video.

“Burger night!” Harvey replies. “You’ve lost so much weight, haven’t you? We’re having a treat day,” Katie then says.

She also captioned the video, saying: “Harvey has lost two stone and can still have a treat day.”

Katie Price fans react to her TikTok of Harvey

Plenty of Katie’s followers took to the comment section of her TikTok to congratulate Harvey on his achievement.

“He is so pure! Well done Harvey, enjoy your treat,” one of her followers wrote.

“Hey Harvey enjoy buddy,” another then said.

Additionally, a third commented saying: “Aww love him! I straight away noticed he looked slimmer in the face. I hope he is still enjoying college.”

“Everyone needs a Harvey in their lives… You’ve done amazing Katie,” another then wrote.

“You look fab Harvey well done!!” a fifth said.

Katie is in money troubles again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie avoids paying back huge debt

Harvey’s good news comes off the back of some good news for Katie too.

The former glamour model recently reportedly avoided having to pay back a debt of almost £370,000.

According to The Sun, Katie avoided having to pay back the six-figure sum she owed creditors.

Jordan Trading Ltd reportedly folded at the beginning of the month, leaving thousands of pounds worth of debt behind.

However, it has since been claimed that liquidators were forced to give up trying to get it back.

It was claimed that the company owed £192k in tax and £25k to creditors. Katie is also said to have taken £152k in director’s loans.

Joint liquidator Simon Thomas reportedly complained about Katie’s “non compliance”. He also then claimed that the former glamour model is around £3m in debt.

It is feared that she may lose her so-called Mucky Mansion to pay for the legal fees.

