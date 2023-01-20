Katie Price calls out son Harvey over ‘lies’ as he returns home for the weekend

Katie Price has jokingly called out son Harvey over his ‘lies’ as the 44-year-old returned home for the weekend.

Harvey, who is partially blind and on the autistic spectrum, moved into a residential college to learn independent skills in 2021.

And today (January 20) it seemed Katie was more than happy to have her baby boy back at home for the next couple of days.

However, it didn’t take long for the good old mother-son clash to take place, after the TV legend playfully called out Harvey for his “lies”.

Katie Price and son Harvey

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, Katie filmed Harvey with his back to the camera while looking inside his mum’s fridge.

Walking over to Harvey, Katie said: “Harvey Price has arrived home to mummy for the weekend.”

Harvey then turned around to which Katie asked him: “How do you feel?”

Smiling to the camera, Harvey replied: “Happy.”

“And are you searching the cupboards for food already?” Katie asked while still filming.

“No,” Harvey said before Katie called him a “liar”.

“You liar I just saw you in the fridge,” she jokingly said.

Katie Price latest news

It comes as earlier this week the former glamour model hit back after being “mum-shamed” by trolls.

The 44-year-old model came under fire from trolls after she shared a bed with her son, Harvey.

Over Christmas, Katie shared a video of herself and Harvey, 20, cuddling in bed.

And are you searching the cupboards for food already?

The star came under fire from trolls, with some branding her actions “inappropriate”.

“Totally inappropriate at his age regardless of his needs,” one troll fumed.

“Something does not seem right here, I don’t think it’s appropriate to do this,” another of Katie’s followers wrote.

What else did Katie’s fans say?

However, not everyone had it out for Katie. Some fans thought it was a cute moment between mother and son.

“As much as they grow up they’ll always remain your little baby,” one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Katie wasn’t going to let the trolls’ comments get to her and she soon fired back.

Speaking on Women’s Radio Station, Katie said: “Harvey is a big baby. At college they are not allowed to cuddle and touch him or anything.

“When he’s here, he just wants to hold my hand, stroke my hair, give me kisses. I don’t care what anyone says, they can think what they like.”

