Katie Price ‘focusing on the future’ after shock suicide attempt confession

In a shocking new confessional, Katie Price has spoken candidly about trying to take her own life.

The 44-year-old glamour model said she hit ‘rock bottom’ in 2o21 after her drink-driving arrest. She added she struggled with depression and anxiety, and reached a point where she no longer wanted to live.

However, Katie pulled through, and now has regular counselling sessions.

Katie Price: Mental health update

Taking to her Instagram stories, the reality TV star got. very real.

“I’m just sticking to being strong and sticking to therapists’ advice,” she said. “And focusing on the future knowing I’ve been near death in causing my own suicide. Actions that thankfully I survived.”

Katie spoke candidly about her struggles (Credit: Channel 4)

Katie continued that she realised she had ‘a future and life’, and thanked those who supported her through her recovery.

The mother-of-five is refreshingly open and honest about her mental health struggles. She spoke openly about facing depression and PTSD in her Channel 4 documentary, Katie Price: Trauma and Me.

“I tried to kill myself,” she said in the emotional film, adding she knocked herself out and gave herself black eyes. She continued she “didn’t want to be here” after waking up with bruises round her neck.

Katie’s recovery was aided by a stay at The Priory clinic, which all in all gave her time to recover and identify what triggered poor mental health days.

Katie reveals mental health ‘triggers’

Meanwhile, in a previous interview with MailOnline, Katie described some of her ex-partners and managers worsening her mental wellbeing.

Katie is now staying strong and following therapists’ advice (Credit: Splash News)

She went on to say that without them, her life would be a “breeze” as a result.

The former model added that instead they get “obsessed” with her and want to “destroy” her.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch, where you can talk to one of their trained volunteers face to face.

