Katie Price fans divided as she films herself taking pregnancy test

Katie Price has divided fans as she filmed herself taking a pregnancy test.

The mum-of-five and boyfriend Carl Woods have recently spoke about their desire to start a family and get married after months of dating.

In their latest YouTube video, Katie revealed she’s ditched contraception in a bid to have baby number six.

Carl Woods and Katie Price recently spoke about getting married and having babies (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price and Carl Woods say?

Katie said: “We do want a baby and we’re not being careful.

“This result – if I am then brilliant. If I’m not we’ll just try next month.”

After Katie did the test, the couple waited for the results.

Doing a drumroll on the table, Carl said: “The result is in. Am I going to be a dad? Is Kate going to have her sixth child?”

Katie took a pregnancy test (Credit: YouTube)

Is Katie pregnant?

After a brief pause, Katie said: “Not pregnant.”

Viewers were divided over the video, with some telling Katie not to rush into having babies.

One person said: “Months of dating is very early to have a child why is everything so rushed?”

Another commented: “She wants to have a child with every man she dates.”

A third added: “Why not get back on your feet first before thinking of having a baby!”

Katie confirmed she isn’t pregnant (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement for Katie and Carl planning to have children.

One wrote: “Carl really wants a baby! All the best!”

Another said: “You’re so adorable together.. your baby will be super cute when you do become pregnant.”

One commented: “You two looked so gutted, really hope you have another baby soon. Good luck always!”

Katie and Carl are currently in the Maldives enjoying a romantic break away.

The former glamour model recently gushed over being “finally settled”.

Alongside a selfie of herself and Carl on a boat, Katie wrote: “It feels so amazing to finally be happy and settled thanks to @carljwoods.”

