Katie Price and Carl Woods take pregnancy test on YouTube channel
Katie Price fans divided as she films herself taking pregnancy test

The couple recently spoke about getting married and having babies

By Rebecca Carter
Katie Price has divided fans as she filmed herself taking a pregnancy test.

The mum-of-five and boyfriend Carl Woods have recently spoke about their desire to start a family and get married after months of dating.

In their latest YouTube video, Katie revealed she’s ditched contraception in a bid to have baby number six.

Carl Woods and Katie Price in their latest YouTube video
Carl Woods and Katie Price recently spoke about getting married and having babies (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price and Carl Woods say?

Katie said: “We do want a baby and we’re not being careful.

“This result – if I am then brilliant. If I’m not we’ll just try next month.”

After Katie did the test, the couple waited for the results.

Doing a drumroll on the table, Carl said: “The result is in. Am I going to be a dad? Is Kate going to have her sixth child?”

Katie Price takes a pregnancy test in her YouTube video
Katie took a pregnancy test (Credit: YouTube)

Is Katie pregnant?

After a brief pause, Katie said: “Not pregnant.”

Viewers were divided over the video, with some telling Katie not to rush into having babies.

We do want a baby and we’re not being careful.

One person said: “Months of dating is very early to have a child why is everything so rushed?”

Another commented: “She wants to have a child with every man she dates.”

A third added: “Why not get back on your feet first before thinking of having a baby!”

Carl Woods and Katie Price reveal they're aren't pregnant
Katie confirmed she isn’t pregnant (Credit: YouTube)

Meanwhile, others expressed their excitement for Katie and Carl planning to have children.

One wrote: “Carl really wants a baby! All the best!”

Another said: “You’re so adorable together.. your baby will be super cute when you do become pregnant.”

One commented: “You two looked so gutted, really hope you have another baby soon. Good luck always!”

Katie and Carl are currently in the Maldives enjoying a romantic break away.

The former glamour model recently gushed over being “finally settled”.

Alongside a selfie of herself and Carl on a boat, Katie wrote: “It feels so amazing to finally be happy and settled thanks to @carljwoods.”

