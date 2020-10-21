Katie Price has hit back at claims she’s having a hair transplant due to stress.

Reports claimed the mum-of-five was getting a £3,000 hair treatment after stress over her bankruptcy left her with a bald patch.

However, Katie has denied she’s “stressed” and insisted she’s “very happy sunning myself in the Maldives”.

Katie Price denied she’s undergoing a hair transplant (Credit: YouTube)

What did Katie Price say?

The Sun claimed Katie is undergoing a hair transplant at KSL Clinic in order to fix her ‘damaged hair’.

But Katie said on her Instagram Stories: “I’ve been to this place once months ago (I haven’t had this hair for months).

“Decided not to return for my own reasons.”

She added: “P.S. For once I’m not stressed, I’m happy sunning myself in the Maldives.”

Katie has worn hair extensions for years (Credit: YouTube)

The star previously spoke about losing hair

According to reports, Katie visited the clinic once before where she underwent a plasma treatment after years of having extensions.

The procedure involved injecting blood from other areas in the body into the scalp area, which stimulates hair growth.

In a clip from her trip to the clinic, Katie said: “I’ve had extensions from the age of 18, when you started off with the big bonds.

“What’s happened is, I like to wear my hair up so over time I’ve pulled my hair up, I’ve had five kids, I’ve had stress.”

She added: “A lot of people I know have had extensions, but you’ll see here, I’ve got – I would say balding actually.”

Carl Woods and Katie Price are in the Maldives (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Katie is currently on a romantic trip away with her boyfriend Carl Woods.

According to reports, the couple are on the luxury holiday in an effort to have a baby.

However, Carl was recently forced to defend himself against trolls after Katie gushed over him on her Instagram.

Alongside a selfie on them in bed, Katie wrote: “I love how my @carljwoods is amazingly loving affectionate everywhere we go,

“How protective, controlling, understanding, loyal, so kind so generous he is! NOBODY HAS EVER MADE ME FEEL LIKE THIS.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:56am PDT

However, fans were concerned by Katie’s use of the word “controlling”.

After they expressed their worry, Carl commented: “Relax control police…. most women like a man to take control that’s what she means.

“So DON’T panic.”

In addition, Katie also added: “Controlling controlling controlling yes totally in control just like I’m controlling so we make a perfect combination together and we wouldn’t have it any other way!”

