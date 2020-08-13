Katie Price says she was ‘duped’ into selling watches on social media.

The former glamour model turned reality star, 42, hawked discount watches to her some 2.3 million Instagram followers.

She offered Harry Lewis watches for a discount price of £10 a watch during a ‘flash sale’.

Showing off the trendy watches on her Instagram stories, Katie raved about the devices.

What was Katie Price advertising on Instagram?

Katie Price advertised watches on Instagram (Credit: YouTube)

She said: “Oh, there you are! Sorry, I was busy admiring my watch. I mean, what’s the time?

“So this watch, why do I love it? Not only is it pink but I found this place to offer all my followers a great deal.

“To get one of these watches, you can get it for 80 percent off, but the offer only lasts 24hours and you’ve got to spend over £20 to get free shipping. I mean what a bargain is that?

“What’s the time? I’m busy.”

However, several disgruntled buyers have shared online that they have yet to receive their promised watches.

Katie says she would never intentionally upset her fans or followers

Katie Price’s rep said she now feels ‘duped’ (Credit: YouTube)

One unhappy user wrote on Trust Pilot: “Scam do not buy. I was directed to the website from Katie Price’s Instagram story sharing these watches she had received.

“Ordered 22nd of July, email confirmation stated I would receive a further email when shipped, had no other email.

“Contacted them or should I say tried to and the email was redirected back to my inbox as a non existent email address.

“Absolute scam.”

Another wrote on the same site: “Scam. Please be aware I bought two watches from this company and did not receive anything. If you try to contact them the email address does not exist.”

Katie in Turkey with boyfriend Carl Woods (Credit: YouTube)

But Katie’s representative says she had no idea about the claims, and now feels ‘duped’ by the company.

Her rep told Entertainment Daily: “Katie would have never willingly endorsed this product if she was even the slightest bit concerned this endorsement was questionable.

“Katie’s fans, followers and supporters mean the world to her and this news has personally upset her as she wholly believed in the product.

“It appears Katie has been somewhat duped, and is as a result a victim herself, her profile being engaged to sell this product.

“Trading standards will be notified and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Entertainment Daily has contacted Harry Lewis for comment.

