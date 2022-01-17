Katie Price has cryptically declared that “big things are coming” in an Instagram story today (Monday, January 17).

The 43-year-old also gave her 2.6 million followers a glimpse at her dramatic new look too!

Katie Price’s announcement

Katie’s cryptic Instagram story (Credit: Instagram)

The mum-of-five took to her Instagram story today to share a cryptic message with her followers.

Katie uploaded a Boomerang to her story, showing her sitting in a makeup chair.

The star is having her makeup done, and is rocking a brand new hair colour too!

The star’s previously blonde locks are now a pink-purple colour!

“Big things coming,” Katie has captioned the post. What are the big things that are coming? It remains to be seen!

The star’s other cryptic post

Katie posted another cryptic Instagram the other day (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

This isn’t the first mysterious message Katie has posted on her story recently.

Last Thursday (January 13) the star posted a picture on her story of herself being driven somewhere in the early hours of the morning.

“So excited for today,” she captioned the mysterious Instagram story.

“Finally I’m growing some balls and sorting situations out I never mentally had the strength to do before.”

The star has yet to reveal what the “situations” she is sorting, though it seems that she is trying to start 2022 off on the right foot following a disastrous end to 2021.

What else has Katie Price been up to recently?

Katie has hardly been out of the news in 2022 so far (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

It’s been an eventful start to the year for Katie so far. Just the other day, her 2.6 million Instagram followers were convinced that the star was pregnant.

Katie posted a throwback snap of son Harvey‘s baby scan, leading to many believing she was hinting at baby number six being on the way.

Katie has also been wrapped up in some further controversy following some comments she made about Peter Andre‘s wife, Emily.

The former glamour model branded Emily, 32, “disgusting” and “two-faced” in a vicious rant on her story last week. The star deleted the rant shortly after, but seemingly changed her mind and doubled down on her attack. She claimed that Emily “isn’t innocent”.

Emily and Peter, on the other hand, have completely ignored Katie’s words and gone about their business as usual.

They recently celebrated their tenth anniversary together.

