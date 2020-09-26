Katie Price and new beau Carl Woods’ relationship seems to be going from strength to strength.

So much so, the pair were reportedly spotted going to a parlour to get matching tattoos this weekend.

Katie and Carl have taken things to the next level (Credit: Hewitt/PalaceLee / SplashNews.com)

What were Katie Price and Carl doing?

The Mirror reported that the loved-up pair went to a tattoo parlour together.

Hunky Carl, 31, carried mum-of-five Katie, 42, out of her wheelchair and into the parlour.

The newspaper said that the couple chose matching tattoos that will take “weeks to complete”.

However, a source close to Katie hit back at suggestions they were rushing into the tattoos. They told ED: “These tattoos are far from being done on a whim, a rush job, or last-minute idea. Far from it, the couple will reveal the artwork when completed.”

Carl sat with her as the work began. At one point, he was seen to put his hand over his mouth as Katie winced in pain.

Carl and Katie talked babies (Credit: YouTube)

What else have Katie Price and Carl been up to?

The couple have been dating for a few months but have already hinted that the relationship could be long term.

Carl has been by the former glamour model‘s side after her horrific accident in Turkey, which broke both her feet.

And only last week, Carl hinted that he’d like to have a baby with her.

If we’re going to make a baby then we need the ovulation kit.

“If we’re going to make a baby then we need the ovulation kit. I’m 31, I’m getting older. You’re 42, you’re even older,” he said in a clip on YouTube.

“So we need to know, don’t we?” Carl continued. “I don’t want to be an old dad. Do you want to be an old mum?”

Katie defends her relationship with Carl

As ever, Katie’s relationship with Carl has been attracting as many negative comments as it has positive.

Just a few days ago, she took to Instagram to hit back at the naysayers.

“Can’t resist to share to all you doubters and haters…” Katie said.

“#excitingtimesahead and to all you supporters and my amazing followers, I appreciate your support #nowwatchthiscomeback #watchthisspace with @carljwoods @adventuresofkatieandcarl.”

In a separate post she said: “Sorry I can’t resist sharing this picture my mum took of me and @carljwoods!

“I want to show how totally in love and smitten we are with each other.”

